Hello.



We just want to clarify that we implemented the class trees for this patch as intended, and this is not a bug.



The current War Within Pre-expansion patch includes our initial class and spec changes. As you can see in the Beta, there are more changes coming-- changes that we’re adding with the full War Within expansion.



Between now and then, we may deploy urgent tuning and bug hotfixes to classes, but the trees in the live game are working correctly.