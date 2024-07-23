Some Talent Trees Outdated in War Within Pre-Patch - Retribution Paladin, Enhancement Shaman

●▅▇█▇▆▆▅▄▇buff ret
Mine is updated?
Small indy company. Buff Ret in pvp.
Shame, they should buff ret to compensate.
I don't think my Enh shaman has the right tree, my witchdoctor bones costs 2 points when I thought they changed it to be 1 or im just stupid and dont remember it right
I've got a bad feeling about this expansion. They are rushing too much and this is the outcome...
ret needs buffs
Good thing we got NA to beta test stuff for us that are still waiting on servers on EU
Aug Evoker Aspect's Favor still shows and awards an extra 2% per talent instead of the expected 1% per talent change.
12 hour downtime just to have everything broken...GG.
This clearly is a valid reason to finally buff Ret after all these years!
Indie's company release..
I freakin knew it lol. When I saw the talent tree and that gawbage was still there I knew something went wrong ... guess I’ll just wait til they hotfix it ...