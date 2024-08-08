Blizzard Confirms Quests Will Not Reward All Appearances in The War Within





I have made a new Dwarf character because I wanted to level through their starting area and beyond also hoping to unlock some missing transmog pieces. I was under the impression that as of 11.0 once you complete a quest you will unlock all available transmog, even the items that your character can not equip.



However I have noticed that this is not the case while questing through the old world. Is this intended, did I maybe misunderstand how unlocking transmog works?

Beta Behavior

Interview with Morgan Day

Morgan Day I'm a collector, I love collecting things, transmog Warbands in The War Within is the greatest thing ever, I think with the transmog collection between different armor types and things like that. We noticed in the testing, we would do quests and it would collect all the appearances for all the different armor types but one of the big questions that people are curious about is, is it retroactive to quests that we've already done? Will we need to redo loremaster or is that going to be a massive spam of appearances when we log in?

Sorry, I mean going back and basically, just like to do it again, but if we don't so, yea.

So yeah, that's fantastic, awesome.

Impact of This Change