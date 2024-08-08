This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Blizzard Confirms Quests Will Not Reward All Appearances in The War Within
Posted
40 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
Blizzard has confirmed on the forums that quests rewarding only appearances your character can use is intended, and the beta behavior was likely a bug.
I have made a new Dwarf character because I wanted to level through their starting area and beyond also hoping to unlock some missing transmog pieces. I was under the impression that as of 11.0 once you complete a quest you will unlock all available transmog, even the items that your character can not equip.
However I have noticed that this is not the case while questing through the old world. Is this intended, did I maybe misunderstand how unlocking transmog works?
I’m afraid that this is incorrect, and was most likely a bug during the beta. Sorry.
That’s understandable.
I would definitely suggest sending feedback to our developers about this, this sort of thing could always change in the future.
Link
.
Beta Behavior
During Beta,
we observed
quests rewarding all appearances when completing, regardless of which rewards you could use or not.
Interview with Morgan Day
In a
Interview during beta
, Associate Game Director Morgan Day gave an answer that many interpreted as him confirming the observed pattern, but the answer was ambiguous. Below is the manual transcript of the interview and its link.
The question is phrased correctly and asks directly about cross-armor type rewards, but when answering it, it seems like Morgan Day misunderstood the question and only answered as far as regular transmog goes.
Morgan Day
I'm a collector, I love collecting things, transmog Warbands in The War Within is the greatest thing ever, I think with the transmog collection between different armor types and things like that. We noticed in the testing, we would do quests and it would collect all the appearances for all the different armor types but one of the big questions that people are curious about is, is it retroactive to quests that we've already done? Will we need to redo loremaster or is that going to be a massive spam of appearances when we log in?
Yeah, so I mean, quest will continue to grant the transmog and should be retroactive and then you know also with Warbands coming in the War Within, any items that you have in your bank or your inventory those will become collectible like I'm sure you saw. Sadly, if you deleted things, I don't think those will count, sorry so you know, make sure you collect things and keep them in your bank or your Void storage. Then, for Loremaster, do you mean the tabard? What was that question?
Sorry, I mean going back and basically, just like to do it again, but if we don't so, yea.
Ok, yea, yea, yea.
So yeah, that's fantastic, awesome.
Awesome.
You can watch the exact moment in the interview here:
Impact of This Change
With this, players looking to unlock all transmog appearances would need to complete every quest with item rewards up to 8x depending on the quest, one per armor proficiency and once per faction. Completing quests multiple times for rewards goes against the pillars of the Warband system, which go as far as noting quests you have already completed and removing rewards from some.
During Beta and the Warband conversion test, the behavior change was applied not only to new quests completed in The War Within but also to previously completed quests. This included quests no longer available, even from the pre-Cataclysm era, for players who played back then but completed the quest with only one armor-type character.
This unlocked hundreds, if not thousands, of appearances for veteran players who disconnected characters many times upon logging in the first time during the Warband conversion testing that happened in mid-June.
