Increase Visibility with Silhouette and Camera Collision Options in The War Within

I'm sad they didn't add this in the UI, been using the options since prepatch and it's really great. There are a few hickups and it might actually make the situation worse when there's a lot of overgrown trees, but overall it's a big improvement
Classic Blizzard making the feature only useful when setting a cvar not in the options menu
was really looking forward to the reduced collision feature, but then I tried it and it keeps making my camera jump back and forth in a way that's super distracting and uncomfortable whenever I'm inside any building with things near or hanging from the ceiling, like most major auction houses. the silhouette thing though, I'll probably benefit a lot from, assuming it isn't similarly broken...
Good step in the right direction.Next thing you need to do Blizz is give us Diablo camera tech.Instead of having the camera get blocked by a wall or a tree.Make it phase through the wall or tree and show the silhouette.Tanks will love you.
Just enabled both - Love the silhouette and icon feature.The anti-collision is iffy - still get the vertigo inducing camera jumping with terrain and solid features like buildings hills and some lamp posts.
it's only a small step(a step back?-why a step back? how many of us will use it in its current state?) for the players but a giant step(a giant leap!) for Blizzardso now Blizzard can completely redo the structure of their textures so that this new feature can be used (after they redo it again of course)because yes, we want to see what happens when something gets in our way in front of the camera, but! not that it throws the camera closer to the character (that doesn't help, it's even worse because we're not in a giant empty room and no, we're not just standing still if there are things around and the affix falls on our heads)yes, I appreciate their work and effort, it's incredible that they thought of something like this and even more incredible that they put it into the game (especially after we waited for reconect for how many 19 years?) but I can do this manually with the wheel on the mouse - slowly, clumsily, BUT! if I have to move the camera won't jump back and forth and if it's really a cramped place looking from above helps in 99% of cases and if it comes to that last percentage I don't have to say where we all are right? :D
Gonna get abused in PVP. Glad they are focusing on something so useless rather than fixing bugs in the game like Garrison Monuments for those of us who use garrisons regularly still.
I had heard that the new camera collision was enabled by default now, but I didn't get a chance to test that before I manually enabled it
Is this what broke the zooming/scrolling?
One addition that would make this so amazing would be to also give your target a red silhouette. It's been super nice using it so far but when you're fighting something and your vision gets obscured, it can be easy for your target to move a bit and be slightly behind you or out of range and you can't tell and need to swing your camera back to a clear spot which sort of defeats the purpose.