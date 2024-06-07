Blizzard Asking for Feedback on MoP Remix - Current Working on Fixing Transmog Issues

Blizzard
Now that WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has been available for three weeks, we’re seeing the dust settling and players approaching the event in several fun ways. And as we look forward to the next 2.5 months of this mode being available, we’d like to know your thoughts on Remix, whether your perspective is one of a player who just started it today, or a player who’s played it casually to endgame, or a player who’s now wildly overpowered and blasting through Lei Shen’s minions like they’re nothing.As you’ve seen with our hotfixes
, we’ve focused on player reports and feedback to shore up any pain points (where we can). We’re currently working on hotfixes that should straighten out issues some players have had with collecting transmogs, especially the Tusks of Mannoroth.
We’ll provide some explanation for the transmog hotfixes soon, because they’ll need it.
But what else is on your mind for Remix? Please let us know here.