Best Goldmaking Professions in The War Within - Winners and Losers

Ya I don't agree with this list. Skinning D? Depending on the region sure. But that region can be said same about mining and herbalism. But the leather was the highest selling items in DF. Mostly due to people would prefer to just fly between nodes then keep killing targets.
Skinning D? Sure I get it, its harder to gather than it is for Herb and Mining. But the leather on NA is going for alot of gold atm. So Ive just been skinning since I hit 80 and have made like 80k already.
Reading these gold-making posts is always intriguing. Although I have never been a goblin player myself, they always make me want to hop on my alts and start farming.
Idk what this article says but on Eu servers blue fish is 5-10kg each lol