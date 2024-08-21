Cloth Drops Only for Tailors - What's New With Tailoring in The War Within

Whynot just do away with skinning and let leatherworkers only get leather, or blacksmiths/engineers get ore.. whats going on here? Who thinks this is a good idea? In what would is it appropriate to allow a producing profession literally be the only ones able to access its raw materials? WIthout a second profession? Wild, radical, ridiculous and obtuse change.
Cool
Yeah this change makes no sense at all.
trying to curb those 4x2 groups mindlessly farming cloth and stuff I guess
I know in the past Tailors could loot an item that increased cloth drops, why not just do that? do a slight tweak to the drop amount/rate for non Tailors and then have the item give more for Tailors
Interesting changes..I was not invested at all in the profession changes that came with Dragonflight, so I welcome any changes with this next expansion’s profession system.
I'm fine with this as long as after each kill they have to take out tools to remove the cloth off their victim sort of a timer like mining and skinning. Also it's a whole new profession as well. Meaning you need to take Tailoring and Stripper to benefit from it.
So Tailors, who already didn't require a separate gathering profession, are now the only source of cloth too... this is going to drive up the cost of cloth since it reduces the number of people collecting it, while also removing something that everybody could sell. Quite sure nobody wanted this stupid change.
This will only make items more expensive, it is assumed that if someone becomes a Tailor it is because they are going to use the Cloths and there will be shortages in the AH, I don't know how viable it is to take tailor just to farm cloth.
So tailoring is now also a gathering profession?The only crafting AND gathering profession?