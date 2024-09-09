Best Crafted Gear & Embellishments for All Classes - The War Within Season 1

This is BIG bait.
I'd personally wait to craft with sparks because I can almost guarantee Ascension is getting nerfed
cant wait for it to be tuned the day after i craft them and them being useless
whoever did the sub embellishment just gave up tbh, why get 1 item of a 2 piece set without getting the bonus. "Passive Trinket Option"?
I'd like one of these charts for PvP. Never know what's nerfed in PvP and what isn't. It would be wonderful if the game were more transparent about these types of things.
Good to see more people lying about crafted gear, because nobody knows "Siphoning Stilleto" exists, which is a raid drop recipe with an insane effect. Nerubian embellishment. Can't stress enough how stupid it is that people are writing guides without actual knowledge or capability to read the adventure guide.