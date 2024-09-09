Nerub-ar Raid Tuning Hotfixes - Queen Ansurek Tuning

- Feast can no longer be immuned.
- Devour can no longer be blocked.
Abyssal Infusion
- Abyssal Conduit
Tear damage increased by 11% and teleport damage decreased by 60% on Normal
- Tear damage increased by 66% and teleport damage decreased by 60% on Heroic and Mythic
:
Abyssal Reverberation
- Damage increased by 40% on Normal
- Damage increased by 60% on Heroic
- Damage increased by 100% on Mythic
:
Acid
- Damage increased by 33% on Normal and Heroic
- Damage increased by 25% on Mythic
damage increased by 25%Acid Bolt
initial damage increased by 50% and periodic damage increased by 33%Acid Explosion
swirly damage increased by 21% on Heroic and 11% on MythicAcidic Apocalypse
initial damage reduced by 10% but periodic damage increased by 14%Acolyte's Essence
pickup damage reduced by 60% but periodic damage increased by 100%Acrid Presence
damage decreased by 25% but tick time reduced to 2 sec (was 3 sec)Concentrated Toxin
:
Cosmic Apocalypse
- Periodic damage increased by 100% and explosion damage decreased by 18% on Normal
- Periodic damage increased by 133% and explosion damage increased by 18% on Heroic
- Periodic damage increased by 133% and explosion damage increased by 56% on Mythic
- Conduit Ejections:
Damage decreased by 29% on Normal
- Damage increased by 21% on Heroic
- Damage increased by 11% on Mythic
initial damage decreased by 10%, periodic damage increased 14%Cosmic Fallout
initial damage increased by 29%, periodic damage increased by 300%Cosmic Rupture
initial damage increased by 167%, periodic damage increased by 100%Dark Detonation
damage increased by 100%Dreadful Presence
now ticks every 2 sec (was 3) and damage increases by 12.5% (was 25%) on Abyssal Conduits Essence Scarred
now only increases damage taken by Acolyte's Essence by 500% on non-Mythic difficultyExpulsion Beam
damage decreased by 6% on Heroic and increased by 11% on MythicFeast
Froth Vapor
- Damage increased by 67% on Normal, 167% on Heroic, and 233% on Mythic
- Base healing absorb decreased by 18% on Heroic and now scales off of 50% damage taken (was 100%) on Heroic
- Base healing absorb increased by 25% on Mythic and now scales off of 100% damage taken (was 200%) on Mythic
damage increased by 25% on MythicFrothing Gluttony
damage decreased by 60% on Normal and increased by 40% on Heroic and MythicGloom
damage increased by 11%Gloom Blast
damage increased by 200% on Normal and Heroic and increased by 150% on MythicGloom Eruption
damage increased by 150% on Heroic and MythicGloom Hatchling
damage done if the spiders reach Ansurek increased by 100% on NormalGloom Orbs
damage increased by 11% on Mythic and decreased by 6% on HeroicGloom Splatter
damage increased by 21% on Heroic and 11% on MythicGloom Touch
damage increased by 100%Gorge
:
Infest
- Initial damage increased by 100% and Physical damage taken increased to 35% (was 30%) on Normal
- Initial damage increased by 200%, Physical damage taken causes an extra 7% (was 25%) damage to the raid, and Physical damage taken increased by 50% (was 40%) on Heroic
- Initial damage increased by 300%, Physical damage taken causes an extra 10% (was 25%) damage to the raid, and Physical damage taken increased by 50% (was 40%) on Mythic
:
Infested Gloomburst
- Initial physical damage increased by 50%
- Initial shadow damage increased by 67%, initial Physical damage increased by 200%
- Initial shadow damage increased by 83%, initial Physical damage increased by 250%, and periodic damage increased by 29% on Mythic
damage increased by 50% on Heroic and MythicLiquefy
Null Detonation
- Now increases Physical damage taken by 200% (was 500%) on Normal
- Initial nature damage increased by 43%, initial Physical damage increased by 50%, and now increases Physical damage taken by 500% (was 1000%) on Heroic
- Initial nature damage increased by 38%, initial Physical damage increased by 40%, and now increases Physical damage taken by 1000% (was 2000%) on Heroic
damage increased by 140% and cast time reduced to 4 sec (was 5)Oust
damage increased by 66% on Heroic and 100% on MythicOusting Fragments
damage reduced by 6% on Heroic and increased by 11% on MythicParalyzing Waves
damage reduced by 6% on Heroic and increased by 11% on MythicPredation
shield decreased by 13% on Normal, increased by 12% on Heroic and increased by 4% on MythicQueen's Summons
damage increased by 100% on Normal and 150% on Heroic and MythicRadiating Gloom
damage increased by 66% on Heroic and MythicReaction Trauma
damage taken from Concentrated Toxin increased by 2000% (was 1000%)Reaction Vapor
Reactive Froth
- Initial damage increased by 14%, periodic damage increased by 100% on Normal and Heroic
- Initial damage increased by 42%, periodic damage increased by 200% on Mythic
damage increased by 25%Reactive Toxin
damage reduced by 20% on NormaRoyal Condemnation
damage reduced by 18% on Normal, 14% on heroic and MythicShadowgate
damage increased by 100%Silken Tomb
damage increased by 20% on Heroic and 40% on MythicToxic Reaction
now increases damage taken from Reactive Froth by 1000% (was 500%)Toxic Waves
damage decreased by 6% on Heroic and increased by 11% on MythicVenom Nova
damage decreased by 60% on Normal and increased by 40% on heroic and MythicWrest
damage reduced by 25% on Normal