Heroic and Mythic Dungeons to Feature Mythic+ Dungeon Rotation in Season 1

I assume you can still do tww dungeons that aren't in season on mythic 0
Interesting. So four of TWW dungeons won't be accessible for m0.
so we've been getting 571 gear for heroics... its going up to 580 tomorrow? Sorry answer to that question was 3 articles down lol.
START! of Season 1. Sept 10, 2024 isn't Season 1, so wowhead writers are making irrelevant posts again. Tomorrow will be TWW dungeons until the next week. They really need to stop with these articles that us viewers already know.
Go in Dorn and look at brann.A Big blue bar says S1 starts in 12 hrs
Mmm, I can't say like that. I get why they do the Mythic+ rotations. Like it makes a kind of sense, so folks aren't dropped in unexpectedly for Mythic+ in dungeons they've never experienced, but it seems super weird to que for TWW Heroic dungeons and then surprise, Tirna Scythe. Honestly I feel like for the initial Season of a given expansion it SHOULD be just the expansions dungeons, they're new! No one is tired of them yet! A whole season playing them won't mess things up. Just feels weird to debut an expansion and season and suddenly we're back to old expansion dungeons already
I like the idea of bringing the old dungeons to HC queue, so people that didn't play back in the day can 'practice' or something.But idk about removing the other TWW DGs from the list.
