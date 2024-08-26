Best Addons for World of Warcraft: The War Within

"Best WeakAuras Addons for The War Within" This sounds wrong
I have to disagree with the choice of Baganator here. BetterBags is just plain better.
Dialogue UI is very nice, made questing much more enjoyable compared to past expansions.
DeModal should be mentioned, it's huge game changer
What about sexymap?
The only thing that changed from the "Best addons for Dragonflight" is Baganator :D
When will the UI stop complaining that the wowhead addon is out of date? I'd expect the client to simply auto-update the addon but it doesn't seem like it has.
Addons are for cheaters, remove all addons
This feels like part of a larger article rather than a standalone article.No mention of something for coordinates (TomTom)No mention of something like HandyNotesNo mention of any addons to help with collecting thingsNo mention of addons to help with pet battlesNo mention of something to help with World Quest infoAnd heaps more.Plugged the wowhead addon though lol
Hard Disagree. DBM and other boss mods make you worse as you end up over relying on a program telling you what to do instead of learning.
"With The War Within launching today"Can we stop with this? When blizz decided to spoiler stuff during CreditCard-Launch, thats the real launch, today is just a delayed-access.
Don't forget about the M+ addon AlterEgo when the next season begins *shameless plug* :-PAnyway the addons on the list are decent, but there are so many more nice ones.Go explore what people are into on the addon websites :-)Shout-out to the addon developers <3
Ive been playing classic since release and wanted to try this out. Max leveled did all dungeons and delves and all quests. There are so many systems in the game it’s insane. I thought they were going to do something about this in this expac. None of the add ons posted here help explain them and the game doesn’t explain them. Keys for better loot in delves but don’t use them today because you should use them on higher ranked delves which are out in like 3 weeks or something , follower levels and skills they have but I don’t know what they mean and then you get other skills in delves for your followers with different ranks but I don’t know if those are permanent , crafting makes no sense anymore, work orders, special materials to upgrade adventures gear (should I upgrade my gear or in 2 weeks is there gear I should have been upgrading and I wasted all my currency), four different levels of currency for other gear upgrades, two different kinds of flying. Just watch a video on how to gear they are like 30min long. I much prefer the do dungeons (and other things) get loot or badges, do harder dungeons get better loot or badges to buy loot. I can’t even figure out if profession give bonuses and there are better professions to have for your class/spec combo. Everything seems awkwardly easy to and kinda like an anime /diablo style game play where in dungeons you just press w. I duno after playing WotLK and now cata this version of the game feels like a mix of Black Desert, Diablo and a cellphone game.
I still don’t get why people use Bags add-ons. The default is perfectly fine, especially since you can have a combined bag these days.