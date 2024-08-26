Striking Steel for Sojourner of Hallowfall Now Available With Daily Reset - Awards Cooking Recipe

Im begging fix "Go to the Priory" npc not showing up so i can get 500 rep
putting the where quest is would be useful: Mereldar, Hallowfall
Quest is given by Auralia Steelstrike. I have checked her two possible spots (though, atm she's right next to the fountain for me). It is not up for me on both characters that have been stuck on this part. A comment on the quest page says it needs a certain number of hours (around 24h) after have done Underground economics quest for it to pop up so maybe that might be coinciding with the reset ? unsure.
“The Last Mage” is still not able to be picked up if you completed the campaign first, so that’s another one preventing players from getting the achievement.
How can they do things so bad?