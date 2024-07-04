This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Azeroth Showing Memories of the Past on the Radiant Echoes The War Within Pre-Patch Event
The War Within
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
The pre-patch event for the War Within, Radiant Echoes, has Azeroth showing us memories of the past and interacting with them once more. In this post, we're highlighting some of the memories players will face through this event!
Are there any iconic memories you're expecting to see in this event?
Kalimdor Memories
Below, we have some examples of memories that players will experience during a Radiant Echoes event in Dustwallow Marsh.
Lazy Peons
An iconic quest for starting Horde players, of course we had to see the Lazy Peons who are once again slacking on the job. Make sure to walk to them and knock some sense, and beat them down if they get angry. Work is da poop, after all.
Zenn's Bidding
Another starter quest is featured in his memory, this time for Night Elf players! Foulhoof tricks players into killing wildlife. Just like in the original quest, you can also kill wildlife and help him... or you can seek redemption once again by collecting Fel Cones and throwing them right at him!
Power Crystals
Un'Goro crater is always an adventure, and players in Classic WoW could gather power crystals to operate pylons scattered thru each corner of the zone, and gain buffs from them. Once again, you must collect these crystals! No buffs this time, though.
King of the Ogres
Some iconic bosses are featured in the Radiant Echoes event, and one of them is King Gordok, the final boss of Dire Maul! Dire Maul was one of the harder endgame dungeons at the time, and Tribute runs were notorious for giving world buffs and good look. After all, it is good to be the king!
Eastern Kingdoms Memories
Below, we have some examples of memories that players will experience during a Radiant Echoes event in Searing Gorge.
The Gift from the Embalmer
One of the most memorable things for Alliance players in Classic WoW was definitely questing through Duskwood and suddenly be smashed by Stitches, the undead abomination sent by the Embalmer. Azeroth remembers Stitch as well, requiring us to kill him once more!
The Fields of Grief
New Undead players will definitely remember the experiments performed by Apothecary Johaan in Calston Estate, one of them requiring them to steal pumpkins from the nearby Solliden Farmstead in
Fields of Grief
, and later use it to poison a Scarlet prisoner!
Green Hills of Stranglethorn
Either a very time-consuming quest, or a trip to the Auction House, but the Green Hills of Stranglethorn will always be an iconic part of the zone. During Radiant Echoes, players are required to loot all scattered pages, but remember... no duplicates allowed!
The Soulflayer
Another nod to Stranglethorn Vale is definitely Hakkar, the final boss of the original version of Zul'Gurub. Although Hakkar himself cannot be fought since the Cataclysm changed the world, his impact is still felt to this day, from Jin'do the Hexxer in the Cataclysm Zul'Gurub, to fighting with him as a memory on De Other Side in Shadowlands!
Northrend Memories
Below, we have some examples of memories that players will experience during a Radiant Echoes event in Dragonblight.
The Maiden of the Lake... And Frogs
The Argent Tournament dailies are memorable by themselves, but one in special was not a good memory... to save a Maiden that had been transformed, you would need to reenact the Princess and the Frog and kiss all the frogs you can find, until you find the correct one! Just be wary of warts. And of the other frogs's feelings.
Oh Noes, the Tadpoles!
King Mgrl-Mgrl was one of the most iconic portions of Borean Tundra. The D.E.H.T.A. agent disguised as a murloc is heavily focused on helping Murloc populations, so much that we see him in the role in later expansions as well. This time, we gotta remember his original task of saving the murloc tadpoles from lobstrok!
The Prophet of Sseratus
In our rememberance of Zul'Drak, we're tasked with helping the Prophet of Sseratus against Scourge-turned ice trolls. Azeroth is definitely not the most reliable narrator for this one, as we originally end up killing the Prophet in retribution of them killing his god to earn more power to fight against the Lich King.
I Remember You...
In the mountains... but you! What is this? No tentacle disguised as his beloved Sif this time, but of course one of the most iconic memes of Northrend had to make an appearance here.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 5 Comments
Hide 5 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
oOArcticWolfOo
on 2024-07-04T17:45:27-05:00
Is there now any date für pre patch?
Comment by
slemaire
on 2024-07-04T17:52:19-05:00
Is there now any date für pre patch?
July 30th.
Comment by
DeVeteran
on 2024-07-04T17:53:20-05:00
Is there now any date für pre patch?
July 30th.
Before that, even, probably 27th
Comment by
DarnellRoosevelt
on 2024-07-04T17:58:40-05:00
Drop the term "pre-patch". It makes NO sense, whatsoever.
Comment by
Zetherior
on 2024-07-04T18:11:47-05:00
Drop the term
"pre-patch"
. It makes NO sense, whatsoever.
It's not used as
"before the patch"
it's used as
"patch before"
the expansion.
They did used to say
"pre-expansion-patch"
btw.. everyone just said
"pre-patch"
though.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News