World of Warcraft: Exploring Azeroth - The Complete Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

From the wilds of Feralas to the cobbled streets of Stormwind, the glittering Crystalsong Forest to the bountiful Valley of the Four Winds, Azeroth is rife with vibrant lands to explore. Now the fantasy of World of Warcraft comes to your bookshelf with Exploring Azeroth: The Complete Collection, featuring all five books in the beloved series.Fans old and new are sure to cherish these heartfelt, intrepid journeys with some of World of Warcraft’s most beloved characters. Whether this marks your first voyage across the Great Sea or you’ve lost count somewhere along the way, World of Warcraft invites you to open your map, hitch a ride, and embark on a new adventure through the diverse and radiant lands of Azeroth.From the shining towers of Silvermoon to the sulfurous Blackrock Mountain to the white stone castles of Stormwind, the Eastern Kingdoms are vast and full of wonder. Every corner of the majestic isle contains countless stories, treasures, and more than a few secrets that some would prefer stay buried. Follow Spymaster Mathias Shaw and Captain Flynn Fairwind on an expedition across the Eastern Kingdoms for king and country as they chronicle its history and catalog the weapons, armor, and powers untold that are scattered across this sprawling dominion. Penned by New York Times bestselling author and Blizzard Entertainment writer Christie Golden, Exploring Azeroth: The Eastern Kingdoms is your first step on a truly remarkable journey across the beloved lands of AzerothJoin famed hunter Rexxar, his animal companions, and Horde Ambassador Zekhan as they make the perilous journey across the lush and vivid reaches of Kalimdor to learn the secrets of the realm. Leave no stone unturned and no tracks unfollowed as Rexxar and Zekhan reveal lore, insights, equipment, and breathtaking landscapes from the ramparts of Orgrimmar to the golden plains of Mulgore to the wilds of Un’Goro Crater―and share one final kindness with a friend along the way. Featuring stunning, immersive artwork and new insights crafted by Blizzard’s own loremaster, Sean Copeland, Exploring Azeroth: Kalimdor is your next step in a remarkable journey across Azeroth.Mysterious, beautiful, and uncompromising, the crown of Azeroth is a continent filled with history, struggles, tragedies, and even triumphs. Join Explorers' Leauge cofounder and High Thane Muradin Bronzebeard along with his brothers, Speaker of Azeroth Magni and adventure aficionado Brann, as they journey through the untamed, stormy wilderness of Northrend on a quest of discovery, diplomacy, and reconnection. From the Scourge-controlled Icecrown Citadel to the violet-hued Crystalsong Forest to the bitter-cold valleys of Dragonblight and the resilient Frostborn of Storm Peaks, Exploring Azeroth: Northrend is your next step in an unforgettable voyage across Azeroth.Tranquil and verdant, the ancient home of the pandaren is bursting with beauty, magic, and stories waiting to be told. Join The Wild Dog, Li Li Stormstout, her uncle, Chen Stormstout, and their old friend Catelyn the Blade as they wander the land seeking adventure and revelation, and learning what it means to leave—and return—home. From the lush Jade Forest to the warmth of the Wandering Isle, explore new lore and incredible artwork showcasing Pandaria, its peoples, and the powerful armor and artifacts found there. Exploring Azeroth: Pandaria is your next step in a breathtaking trek across Azeroth.Betwixt the sweeping seas of Azeroth, islands and isles await, bursting with splendid treasures—powerful artifacts, enchanted armor, and rousing tales from ages past. With duty delaying their honeymoon for years, First Arcanist Thalyssra and Lord Regent Lor’themar Theron finally resolve to set sail, seeking the perfect setting to celebrate their love. Join the happy couple as they travel to distant shores, scouting for the perfect sunset and learning that it is the journey—and those with whom we share it—that should be cherished most. From the magnificent Suramar and the lush jungles of Zandalar to the rugged seas of Kul Tiras and the verdant beaches of the Dragon Isles, Exploring Azeroth: Islands & Isles is your next step in a charming voyage across Azeroth.