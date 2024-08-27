Awakening the Machine Cannot Be Started While on Renown 11 Hallowfall Quest

No-one should be doing it while the chests are able to be opened and looted by anyone nearby. Waste of time until it's fixed.
Now you tell me.
hallowfall quest just sent me to him so i figured I finally try the event. nope lol
Also don't know but the Ringing Gemstone may also be bugged? I've been flying around opening Disturbed Earth for at least an hour now and still can't get it. It either doesn't drop, or it has an absolutely absurdly low drop rate. Quest guy mentions Gnawbles, I wonder if it's in one of the boxes he sells. Might get another ruby and try it.
The amount of bugs an issues seems to get worse and worse each expansion. I hardly noticed issues in Legion/BFA.But as soon as Shadowlands arrived I started noticing things and wondered how they even made the live game. Dragon flight also had them.But the amount of issues and bugs this time around is on a new level. Didn't any beta/ptr help with this? Are there no internal testers or what?