Missing or Soulbound Memory Gear from War Within Pre-Patch Will Be Fixed with Scheduled Maintenance

Hi all,



There was an issue that erroneously affected Warbound Until Equipped items, causing them to be soulbound or to appear to have disappeared from Warband Banks. The issue was resolved and any items that were erroneously converted to soulbound will be restored to their intended state with scheduled maintenance that we’re doing this week. Note that the restored items may have moved to a different spot if another item was placed where it originally was, or if the bank was filled during this time period.