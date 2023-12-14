Archon Feature Launch - Popularity Based Tier Lists and Character Builds by Warcraft Logs

How many more tier list resources are we going to have in a season where it's about skill and survivability instead of doing the most dps pff
Couldn't find anything for now, can we set the display to a proper alphabetical order of the tiers, or does it just use the silly order where S is somehow the first letter?
Very much like wowvalor. Glad to see raid included as well.
Still a fan of subcreation for seeing what is popular.People should note some builds are harder to play and if you can't use the skills effectively you will do less dps/hps and be better with somethine easier (like passives).
why do not just use Murlok.io n subcreation x_x
Guess all the "same" wesbites like u.gg and subcreation are gonna go offline in the next weeks cause API changes <3
Another subcreation+wowhead clone attempt. At least this one is using their own data instead of just borrowing the idea and the data.All of these attempts to provide "build guides" based on statistical data are inherently flawed and will mislead players into making choices that are inappropriate for the level of content they're doing.Subcreation makes no attempt to portray it's information as authorative and is entirely transparent with its statistical analysis, which is why it'll remain my choice for this kind of thing.
So basically another subcreation or u.gg. We have enough of these sites that show the same thing.
Anyone remember when BloodMallet was a thing? Good times.
add this to the pile of external websites we have that all do the same thing. U.gg, subcreation, this, WCL, Rio uhhh I think thats it? lol
Very nice, but I would like a website which puts together all the tier lists and makes a tier list of those, so we know which tier list is the S-tier tier list tier.
great if your doing +20's lol
Bro until someone makes an addon that auto-imports most ideal/most used talent loadouts per boss/content type, alongside showing in the game all the time what you are exactly lacking vs others.Why even make another metadata clone at that point? Simplify the process and just make it easier for the meta chasing players.
i love data like this lets you know the little things that add up to the big picture but they right about ret paladins in raids i was last to die even over tank alot of times because my pvp gear on atoc last night got it done too i was geeked af lol