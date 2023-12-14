This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Blizzard Looking At Feedback for Accidentally Purchasing Duplicate Cosmetics - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Nothing is more frustrating than mis-clicking a vendor and buying something you didn't intend to with your hard earned currency - and then realizing there's no way to get a refund.
Blizzard has responded to feedback about players accidentally purchasing already-known cosmetics, leaving them unable to refund for the purchase they intended.
As of now, players who purchase an already-known cosmetic from the Midwinter event are unable to refund it, meaning those spent are gone for good. With the exchange rate of event materials for proofs being rather high, it makes sense that players are unhappy about this - one back trophy could have represented quite a lot of farming time for that player.
Thankfully, Blizzard seems to have heard the feedback, so hopefully a refund option will appear in the future. For now, though, make sure you triple check before you purchase!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
m4gnify
on 2023-12-14T12:40:47-06:00
There should be a confirmation popup and an easy to use refund button
Comment by
Jamjamzw
on 2023-12-14T12:43:20-06:00
There should be a confirmation popup and an easy to use refund button
Or, they could just make sure that items you already own wont show up to even be able to be purchased.
Comment by
Nocular
on 2023-12-14T15:06:36-06:00
There should be a confirmation popup and an easy to use refund button
Or, they could just make sure that items you already own wont show up to even be able to be purchased.
Well, now you're just being silly and using logic and common sense.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post