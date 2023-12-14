Captain Talar Oaktalon at Bel'ameth Harbor - Gilneas Link?

I still think the Deeprun Tram should be eextended to Gilneas
They sidelined the human hunter who knew vol'jin to just standing in the distance at his funeral (and somehow not letting the alliance know the horde didnt betray them at the broken shore), and forgot that the NE heritage questline outright said they reclaimed their lands AND were moving into felwood, so dont get to comfy with them remembering their lore when it comes to characters
Good to see more alliance between the Night Elves and the Gilneans. Genn is shown as working with Anduin a lot in recent expansions, but we shouldn't forget that the Worgan 'curse' comes from the scythe of Elune, and Worgens hometown outside of Gilneas was Teldrassil (they had their own tree there). I really think Night Elves should have started neutral to the Human/Dwarf/Gnome trio, like Forsaken did with Orc/Tauren/Troll, just to emphasise their difference as their own faction within a faction.
A permanent ship between Bel'ameth and Gilneas is a very good thing. I hope there will be more especially with Exodar and other ports in Kalimdor.We'll just have to find ways to prevent Horde players from accessing them because these ships don't lead to neutral zones. (I'm still against Amidrassil being neutral and I hope Gilneas won't be neutral).
Not the point, but I love his outfit. Dude looks great.
Since there are 3 branches, we should atleast get 3 points to get to. 1.) Gilneas (as stated in the post), 2.) Auberdine (Kalimdor), wanting to be able to get back there cause, damn I miss it (And it would makes sense to rebuild it since BfA showed how it looks like when Alliance takes over the zone) and 3.) Either someone on the Broken Isles or Northrend (Cause of the Midnight expansion).
That's small details like that I still love this game. Thanks.