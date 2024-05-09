Draenei Heritage Armor Questline in Patch 10.2.7 (Spoilers)

Full Quest List



Grand Artificer Romuul: Hello? Eh? Is this hologem still muted? Ah, now Good, good!

Grand Artificer Romuul: When you receive this, <player>, come to the Exodar swiftly! I need your help on a special project!

...

Grand Artificer Romuul: There you are, <player>. I thought perhaps the hologem I sent did not have enough charge.





Grand Artificer Romuul says: Were you not informed of the occasion? The Prophet has declared we celebrate the Tishamaat--today!

Grand Artificer Romuul says: You might recall the Tishamaat was a yearly sacrament on Argus.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: A time to reflect on the burdens of your past, learn from them, and commit to a path forward.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: It has not been celebrated in many years.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: But the Prophet feels strongly the tradition must be revived. And that now is the correct time to do it.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: Our project is fitting for the Tishamaat. That is why Velen has asked us to present it to everyone at the celebration.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: But we will present nothing if the emitter is not fixed. Connect the arkonite crystal arrays. Perhaps then it will power up.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: Ah good, the emitter is functional. Now we just need the presentation—and its presenter.



During this Tishamaat, Ataanya and I will present our project's schematics. Ataanya is High Artificer of Shattrath. Her father was my late mentor, the famed Exarch Hataaru. Hataaru's hoofplates are hard to fill, but Ataanya has more than done so. She has the schematics, and she should be here when they are presented. But she is not responding to my messages. Ataanya seldom leaves the city, but surely she can make an exception for the Tishamaat. Perhaps you can reason with her.



Grand Artificer Romuul says: Ataanya can be as stubborn as a talbuk in the mud, but do not let her turn you away.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: Go swiftly. Use my hologem if you need.





High Artificer Ataanya says: If you are here to interrupt me, be advised that I have an arc welder and zero patience.

High Artificer Ataanya says: As I told Romuul, the schematics are ready. But if he is waiting for me at the Exodar, he can keep waiting.

High Artificer Ataanya says: My work is here in Shattrath. I will not put it on hold to attend some archaic holiday.





High Artificer Ataanya says: Get the crystal from Beruun. Then, get out of my workshop.

Apprentice Beruun says: It's worth a try. Though if the Tishamaat is what is putting her in a bad mood, it might not work.





High Artificer Ataanya says: You-- If I needed help, I would have asked for it.

High Artificer Ataanya says: My work is very precise! I don't need a clumsy novice's hands in it!

High Artificer Ataanya says: Beruun! Get the crystal. <player>, take it to Romuul. Tell him I have my reasons for not attending the Tishamaat!

Apprentice Beruun says: Yes, High Artificer. Come, <player>. I will get the crystal for you.



"<Beruun whispers to you.> There are ways, I'm sure you know, for the draenei to speak to the dead. It's not the same as having a loved one back but... Hataaru's ashes were taken to Auchindoun after the soulpriests reclaimed the temple. Maybe they might know a way to help Ataanya with her loss?"



Apprentice Beruun says: I was afraid of this. It's not her work. It's... it's the Tishamaat itself.

Apprentice Beruun says: The Tishamaat is a time of remembrance. And of letting go of the past.

Apprentice Beruun says: She lost her father, Exarch Hataaru, in the siege. Speaking of him saddens and angers her.

Apprentice Beruun says: Ataanya may not be ready for the rituals of the Tishamaat. But... maybe we can help her.



Exarch Maladaar says: Thank you, Nemuraan. I take it you can see me now, <player>?



"I believe we may be able to help. But perhaps you could aid me first... When we received word that the Tishamaat was upon us, we hurried to prepare our most tortured spirits for the journey to the Exodar. The celebration's sacraments may help them rest peacefully. However, they must consent to being moved. So, we must commune with and soothe them first. Will you help calm these spirits? Afterward, I will take you to where Hataaru is entombed and give you what you seek."



Exarch Maladaar says: Meet me in the upper reaches. We will commune with the spirits there to prepare them for the journey.



Exarch Maladaar says: This is the tomb of Exarch Larohir, the Prophet's general. We will commune with him first.

Exarch Maladaar says: He defended Shattrath until his dying breath. Spirits seek his protection still. Alas, we must return them to rest.

Exarch Maladaar says: He gives his consent. Seal the urn with the mark of D'ore.

Exarch Maladaar says: May the Tishamaat relieve Larohir of the guilt he feels at not saving all of Shattrath.



Exarch Maladaar says: Let us commune now with Exarch Kelios, the first vindicator and bastion of Karabor.

Exarch Maladaar says: He fought the darkness there, but it followed him in death. Light his tomb so that he may see once more.

Exarch Maladaar says: Take care! The smaller the flame, the more swiftly it burns out.

Exarch Maladaar says: Kelios has agreed to the Tishamaat. Seal his urn.

Exarch Maladaar says: May Kelios no longer fear the darkness and the light ease his pain.



Exarch Maladaar says: Ah, Restalaan. Larohir's mentor! His is a bloody story of betrayal. Let us commune with him now!

Exarch Maladaar says: He unwittingly gave the orcs the weapon that destroyed him--and Telmor. We must dispel the shades of his guilt.

Exarch Maladaar says: It is a miracle that his soul survived those ravages. He consents. Please, seal his urn.

Exarch Maladaar says: It may take many Tishamaats before Restalaan can fully rest, but I will help him no matter what.





Exarch Maladaar says: Thank you for your help, <player>. The tomb of Exarch Hataaru is just across the way. Follow me!

...

Exarch Maladaar says: Exarch Hataaru has accepted his life, his death, his triumphs and his mistakes. Approach him and make your request.

Exarch Hataaru silently points to the lockbox. (

Exarch Maladaar says: I sense that Exarch Hataaru's only regret is leaving his daughter behind.

Exarch Hataaru bows to you, then smiles.

Exarch Maladaar says: Taking the exarch's gift back to his daughter may bring them both peace.

. The tomb of Exarch Hataaru is just across the way. Follow me!...Exarch Maladaar says: Exarch Hataaru has accepted his life, his death, his triumphs and his mistakes. Approach him and make your request.Exarch Hataaru silently points to the lockbox. ( Exarch Hataaru's Artificing Lens Exarch Maladaar says: I sense that Exarch Hataaru's only regret is leaving his daughter behind.Exarch Hataaru bows to you, then smiles.Exarch Maladaar says: Taking the exarch's gift back to his daughter may bring them both peace. Exarch Maladaar says: Thank you for your help,



High Artificer Ataanya says: Oh, for Light's sake. Why are you back?

High Artificer Ataanya says: What is wrong with you?

High Artificer Ataanya says: I tell you to leave, and instead you rob my father's grave?

Apprentice Beruun says: Ataanya, I sent them to Auchindoun. Exarch Hataaru wouldn't want this for you.

Apprentice Beruun says: He would want you to be around your people and to show them all you've made! Not to stay locked away here.

High Artificer Ataanya says: What? I... Ugh!



"My mother died on a colony planet. My father and I helped each other move past that, but when he died in the siege of Shattrath, watching the walls of his greatest accomplishment crumble to dust... There was no one left for me. So I worked. And now I have the schematics of my own Shattrath. A better Shattrath. <Ataanya clenches the lens in her fist then exhales in resignation.> I'll go to the Exodar--but if Romuul says one word about it, I will make him eat his soldering tool."



High Artificer Ataanya says: My father was Draenor's greatest artificer.

High Artificer Ataanya says: He lived for Shattrath--and died in it. Sometimes I wondered if I'd end up the same.

High Artificer Ataanya says: But I will not. The city I have designed is what this one should have been. What it could have been.

High Artificer Ataanya says: I... will take the data crystal to the Exodar. To the Tishamaat.

Beruun smiles, but tries to hide it.

...

Grand Artificer Romuul says: I am glad you could join us, High Artificer. You have spared me many headaches.

High Artificer Ataanya says: Hmph. Let's transfer the schematics before I change my mind.



<name>! Velen told me I may find you here. He needs your assistance. The satyr that infest a nearby island have been ambushing draenei traveling for the Tishamaat. Velen and I have been attempting to solve the problem quietly. He does not wish to mobilize the vindicators and alarm his people on a day of sacrament. But, despite our efforts, the attacks have continued. The event may need to be canceled if we cannot get the demons under control. Come with me so we may end this threat.



Chieftain Hatuun says: Even on Azeroth, demons are brazen. Bold.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Take this mana ray. We will fly to meet Velen in Bloodmyst together.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Velen reports that there were at least four satyr attacks on draenei traveling through Azuremyst since morning.

Chieftain Hatuun says: I wished to rally the vindicators, but Velen does not want to cause panic and "darken" the Tishamaat. Feh!

Chieftain Hatuun says: He wants to quietly drive the satyrs back into Bloodmyst to keep travelers safe--for now.

Chieftain Hatuun says: But Velen realized this half measure will not work without assistance, so he called upon me and other recent allies to help.

Chieftain Hatuun says: We are experts in the killing of demons as are you. With your aid, we should accomplish this quickly--and quietly.





Arzaal says: This corruption caused by the Exodar crash feels... strange.

Prophet Velen says: Indeed. The nether energies seeping from the ship have made Bloodmyst difficult to cleanse.





Chieftain Hatuun says: Why have you allowed these demons to infest this area for this long?

Prophet Velen says: We have lacked the time and resources needed to eliminate them. Other threats strained our forces.

Arzaal says: Their opportunism ends today. I will slaughter each one personally if needs require it!





Chieftain Hatuun says: The depth of corruption in these animals... it is not the work of lesser demons.

Prophet Velen says: There is a larger threat behind these attacks, then?

Arzaal says: Yes. These crystals were made into fel spreaders. No satyr could do that. A man'ari artificer made them--I know it.





Prophet Velen says: Arzaal, search the satyr camp to the north. <player>, Hatuun, come with me and search the camp to the west.

Arzaal says: Of course. Hatuun, take this sargerite shard. It will guide you towards any fel magic of man'ari origin.

Chieftain Hatuun says: Sargerite? If you think it will help, Arzaal.

Prophet Velen says: Let us begin our search.





Chieftain Hatuun says: A cloaking spell? Cowardly Legion tactics. Why did you not see this before, Velen?

Prophet Velen says: I... do not know. But we must destroy it!

Chieftain Hatuun says: Fel spreaders were rooting the corruption to Bloodmyst all this time and you let it run rampant! Why?

Prophet Velen says: To protect the Rangari, I pulled them out of Bloodmyst. Their lives were worth more to me. I stand by my decision.

Chieftain Hatuun says: It is done. The sargerite shard is no longer reacting to energies here.

Prophet Velen says: Indeed. We should return it to Arzaal at the northern camp.



Arzaal says: This satyr camp appears abandoned. But the fel resonance is stronger here than anywhere else on the island.

...

Chieftain Hatuun says: It is too quiet here. Be wary of an ambush.

Arzaal says: Hatuun is right. Something is hidden here, and I will reveal it.

Prophet Velen says: Do what you must, Arzaal. We will follow your lead.

Arzaal says: Maladath enkil, maev raka tiros!

Chieftain Hatuun says: More fel spreaders! Buried... across the whole island--hundreds of them!

Prophet Velen says: We must act quickly. <player>, call Romuul, we need his aid.



Grand Artificer Romuul says: Ah, uh, <player>? I am a little busy right now with the preparations. What do you need?

Prophet Velen says: Romuul, transport one of our generators to <player>'s location immediately.

Grand Artificer Romuul says: What? Uh... Yes, Prophet! Right away! Calibrating transport. Generator inbound!

Prophet Velen says: Hatuun and I will overcharge the generator. The satyr will sense the energy building. <player>, Arzaal, hold them off.

Arzaal says: With pleasure.



Sironas says: You will not ruin my plans again, draenei. My magic has claimed this land, and will soon claim every last soul in your wrecked city!

Prophet Velen says: This threat was beyond what I expected to find here. But it could not stand against us united.

Prophet Velen says: With the corruption removed, Bloodmyst will finally begin to heal. As will our people--together.





Prophet Velen says: Now, truthfully, I... did not invite you to Azeroth merely for this mission--but for the Tishamaat as well.

Arzaal says: The Tishamaat? I... Thank you, but surely my presence would cast a shadow over the sacrament.

Prophet Velen says: The first sacrament of Tishamaat asks us to reflect on the shadows of our past. I will make sure you feel welcome.

Arzaal says: As you wish, Prophet.

Prophet Velen says: Hatuun, this may seem to you a hollow gesture, but I would like us to speak. The Tishamaat asks we learn from our mistakes...

Chieftain Hatuun says: I will... consider it. Let us go.





Prophet Velen says: You will serve as our tishataan, the memory bearer of Tishamaat. It is a solemn role.

Prophet Velen says: Take this basin and gather our people's memory stones. Take them to the Flame of Reprieve and lift our burdens.





Grand Anchorite Almonen says: When you are ready, toss the stones into the Flame of Reprieve. Feel their weight lift from your soul as they burn.

Grand Anchorite Almonen says: Tell the prophet our burdens have been lifted, and the ceremony can begin!





Prophet Velen yells: Friends, draenei, please lend us your attention. The ceremony will begin shortly.





Prophet Velen says: This moment could not have happened without you, <player>.

Prophet Velen says: By your hand, the Legion was broken, our long journey ended, and our people reforged as one.

Prophet Velen says: In gratitude, we bestow on you as a paragon of our people a sacred vestiment crafted of precious materials from Argus.

Prophet Velen says: Atar va hish'ana, maat irim ita. Beneath the eternal stars, we walk together.



Draenei Heritage Questline Rewards

Endurance of Temple Telhamat - Orange Tint

Embrace of Lost Embaari - Purple Tint