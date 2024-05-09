Draenei Heritage Armor Questline in Patch 10.2.7 (Spoilers)

It’s pretty stupid that the horns don’t show when wearing the helmet.
Kinda sad there wasn't any sort of Easter egg for Uuna during the Memory Stone portion. Interesting that one of those people you talk to though is Exarch Naielle! Given the talk you can have with her, and the vision of child her on Argus, it seems she's the AU Draenor version, so confirmation that some did indeed wind up over on Azeroth before the Alliance/Horde left!
Is it a draenei only quest chain or lightforged draenei can make itt too?
It's one of the best heritage armor questlines so far. However, I still don't understand why Blizzard hasn't added the Broken/Krokul as an allied race yet given that Hatuun has already joined the Alliance—as we can see through the questline.
As Draenei RPer I find the questline amazing and did it 2 times. I was expected far worse, as I was afraid we would get Man'ari hugging contest, but this was great and served as great update on what the goats are up to and their society on Azeroth after millenia of runing.1. New Shattrath is to build, Auchindoun retaken and Bloodmyst Isle cleansed. (Outland and Kalimdor update?)2. The Auchenai and the Rangari are still around and the former wants to scrap Path of Glory.3. The Penitent Man'ari were afterall handled well, the initial questline was dumb and cheap and damaged RP due to it's ambiguity, but the heritage questline has fixed it, they are under heavy control and prefer to remain in shadows and there is only few of them and they are still heavily distrusted. They are mostly on Argus, helping Army of the Light and local Krokuls dealing with remains of the Legion.4. Hatuun is to be once again Velen advisor and wants to improve the Krokul situation, both Draenor and Argussian Krokuls. (I guess it's time to replace them in mines with Man'ari :P, also playeble Krokuls?)5. Partial success in integrating Lost Ones. I am even surprised Blizzard hasn't forgotten about them at all.6. A small community of Draenei x Orc hybrids, who lean more towards their Draenei side exist. (Would like to learn more about them as it's implied they are a small subculture, might be a nice RP concept with more info.)7. D'ore was reborn.8. A new holiday the Draenei can celebrate.9. So much NPCs and cameos from TBC all the way to DF, even characters I tought Blizzard completly forgot about, the guys in charge of that definitely knew! I only miss Uuna.The armor is 7/10, biggest negative being the ugly helmet, which even clips horns, rendering it unsable.Questline 10/10Overall 9/10And I definitely don't shill for Blizzard. This is the only questline in all of DF I wanted to do again and it's not even DF related, but this questline is the way.
I had a good time doing this with the draenei shaman that I almost mained for DF as a whole.I consider her a major alt alongside my gnome warlock main and several other alts I have at 70, and I'd say this questline was done very well, though I had been in Classic focus for a good chunk of the last 5 years.It was great to see some of the TBC characters again.