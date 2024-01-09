Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 8

sad state of STR classes, the curse of a legendary...
I want to see Devastation soaring high as our father Neltharion intended lets goooo
Retribution is a joke. Lets see another 3% buff that changes nothing and makes us even stronger in m+ trash.
Good lord how many hooks are still so borked that Aug is still in last place as a "mandatory" spec?
as a casual aotc raider that's completed a +20 key this season, class balance is sooo bad
i think ret will get another 1.4% buff next week! so we can maybe overtake spriests as the 5th worse dps class in the game on the raid!
Single target damage for warriors is just pathetic. Need a buff that isn't reliant on the RNG gods gifting us with an orange weapon.
I have to fake-spec as Demo in order to get invited in 23+ keys. Then I secretly swap to Affli on pull timer. That's the only way I can do keys on my favorite spec.
Looks like STR classes are just a joke this season....
Hey Wowhead, surely you'll retract your tweet from last week remarking how the Ele "buffs" caused them to vault 13 spots up the rankings when we're right back where we belong this week. Want to know why we shot all the way up from below average to #5 last week? Hint: It's because Ele had zero Tindral parses that week.
I'm surprised elemental shaman is not near bottom yet but looks like it's heading there
Wooo arms in free fall. But dont worry I've been advised by experts in the warrior community that arms is fine, just not enough people play it, the problem is other specs need nerfs, you can't fight the meta so shouldn't try, it's good design guys you just need to get better, and other such things from community leaders who seem to think their job is defending the status quo.
Hell yea, glad to see the STR classes with the leggo doing good! Oh wait...
Sub Rogue dominating everywhere.
Worst balancing ever, plate dps are barely playable with a legendary that you have to grind for, why won’t blizzy buff? Sad!
Can you do this graph without PI?
Can arms get some buffs now or is the spec going to continued to be ignored for the reason of the expansion?