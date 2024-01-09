Lore Spotlight: The Four Generations of Death Knights and How To Meet Them In-Game

Four Generations of Death Knights

First Generation



Created by: Gul'dan

In exchange for sparing his life, Gul'dan promised Orgrim Doomhammer powerful soldiers for the new warchief's campaign in Lordaeron. Gul'dan infused the corpses of the fallen knights of Stormwind with the souls of the few remaining Shadow Council members and empowered them with the energies siphoned from the necrolytes slain by Orgrim.

Unlike later generations, these death knights were closer to spellcasters than actual knights.

All of these death knights were either slain by the Alliance or turned into liches by Kil'jaeden. However, the first and arguably most powerful one, Teron Gorefiend, would be resurrected by a particularly gullible adventurer in Shadowmoon Valley.

Second Generation



Created by: Ner'zhul

After the orcs failed in their purpose to weaken Azeroth's defenders in preparation for the Burning Legion's second invasion; Kil'jaeden turned the orc shaman Ner'zhul into The Lich King and tasked him with creating an undead army to succeed where the Horde failed.

To do this, Ner'zhul would need a champion to lead this new army and selected the human paladin and prince of Lordaeron, Arthas Menethil, to fill that role by turning him into a death knight similar to those created by Gul'dan. Arthas would prove to be a great success and Ner'zhul would repeat the process on slain paladins of The Silver Hand.

Unlike the previous generation that were orc warlocks in stolen bodies, these death knights contained the souls to which the body belonged and were intended to be the necrotic inverse of the holy paladins they were in life and thus more melee-focused.

Third Generation



Created by: Arthas Menethil

In an attempt to crush both the Scarlet Crusade and the Argent Dawn in one fell swoop Arthas (now The Lich King) created a new breed of death knight that evolved upon the second generation by combining them with the frost magic used by liches and the necrolyte magic wielded by the first generation death knights. They were also cursed with "The Eternal Hunger" which causes them incredible pain if they do not regularly inflict agony upon others.

Arthas lied to these Death Knights and told them they were chosen, hand-picked to be his champions, when in truth these death knights were mass-produced and meant to be disposable fodder for The Lich King's plan. When these knights learned the truth about their disposable nature, their anger allowed them to break free of his control, after which they renamed themselves "Knights of the Ebon Blade" and swore vengeance upon the man who turned them into monsters.

Fourth Generation



Created by: Bolvar Fordragon

When the third Lich King, Bolvar Fordragon, sensed an imbalance in the Shadowlands, he believed it to be an ill omen and that Azeroth would soon need more champions to combat an incoming threat.

For this reason, he instructed the Knights of the Ebon Blade, who had entered a pact of servitude to him during the third Legion invasion, to steal the corpses of the Alliance and Horde soldiers who were dying in the ongoing Fourth War to be raised as new death knights.

Unlike previous generations, these new death knights are functionally identical to their predecessors and are usually impossible to distinguish from the third generation except for the ones whose bodies belong to races that were not present for the war against the Scourge.

(As of writing whether or not these death knights also suffer from The Eternal Hunger remains unknown.)



Death Knights In-Game

Teron Gorefiend in the Black Temple

Shadowmoon Harbinger whispers: We will never dissipate, mortal... Our fate is tied to Gorefiend...

Arthas Menethil, Death Knight

Arthas Menethil's Death Knights

Highlord Darion Mograine says: What is this?! My... I cannot strike...

Highlord Darion Mograine says: I... I cannot... The blade fights me...

Highlord Darion Mograine says: Power... wanes...

Highlord Tirion Fordring says: Have you learned nothing, boy? You have become all that your father fought against! Like that coward, Arthas, you allowed yourself to be consumed by the darkness, the hate... feeding upon the misery of those you tortured and killed!

Highlord Tirion Fordring says: Your master knows what lies beneath the chapel. That is why he dares not show his face! He's sent you and your death knights to meet their doom, Darion.

Highlord Tirion Fordring says: What you are feeling right now is the anguish of a thousand lost souls! Souls that you and your master brought here! The Light will tear you apart, Darion!

Darion Mograine says: If I die, Father, I would rather it be on my feet, standing in defiance against the undead legions! If I die, let me die with you!

Highlord Alexandros Mograine says: My son, there will come a day when you will command the Ashbringer and, with it, mete out justice across this land. I have no doubt that when that day finally comes, you will bring pride to our people and that Lordaeron will be a better place because of you. But, my son, that day is not today.

Highlord Alexandros Mograine says: Do not forget...

Bolvar's Death Knights

Highlord Darion Mograine says: Dire times call for new allies. You come from a strong people. No doubt you will serve the Ebon Blade well.

Highlord Darion Mograine says: It seems the Lich King has sensed the same truth as we have. That a rising threat stalks us from the shadows, and that we must bolster our ranks to face it.

Highlord Darion Mograine says: There is little time for ceremony, <name>. Take up your blade and prove your mettle. Conquer the darkness. Become its master.

Highlord Darion Mograine says: Many in this world will fear you. Revile you. But they need you, more than they know.

Highlord Darion Mograine says: Go forth and claim your destiny, death knight. And through all the trials you endure... suffer well.

Shadowlands

Death Knights and the Red Dragonflight

Bolvar Fordragon Spare who you will, or slay them all... the choice is yours.



The Lich King says: You are empty inside, just like me.