Stranglethorn Vale PvP Event Will be "Completely Different" - Season of Discovery

Gurubashi Last Man Standing!
Season of Discorvering how much Blizzard loves the horde.... I just hope that we get a flight path like the horde did in Ashenvale.
sounds amazing! Go BLizzard ^^
With the loss of Gnomer for leveling that also means the leveling dungeons will be RFK deep in the barrens and SM also deep in horde territory. Horde have a teleporter straight to gnomer as well. Runes were in contested territory. I seem to recall spending plenty of time in the barrens, stonetalon, ashenvale, etc to get very important runes but the horde seem to have forgotten those.
Is it possible this is the start of WoW2? New mounts new zones to discover? New spells being created? Since there is nothing concrete yet of what to do with these characters post lvl 60, perhaps don't launch TBC instead launch a brand new expansion that doesnt exist in retail even, an entirely new place to discover. Perhaps expansion 1 strips you of your runes, like some big bad raid boss guy eats them or something. Then idk the architects guild is your new rep guys and they send you on quests in this new land to discover new runes then each week you kill the final boss of the raid, or 3 days in this case, 1 old class rune drops from it(enhanced to make it feel cooler) per class. So after 12 weeks you will have potentially earned all your runes back.I'm just throwing out some crazy ideas idk if y'all will even read this, but SoD has been the most fun I've had in WoW since BFA. Keep up the good work guys.
You wont need to worry about flight points etc for this event. I suspect we'll have some form of zone wide "roaming" elite boss with a "domination" type event - the dominant faction within the bosses Radius gain a point/sec, team to reach cap first win. It forces both factions to be dialed in to a single area, creates bigger PvP conflict as opposed to being stand along PvE type events like Ashenvale.
I'm still confused why killing NPC's is considered a PvP event?
so its 100% stv? damn thought its gonna be arathi since stv will be populated anyways and if they bring the arathi battleground i thought we can get easy rep there for the coolest horde tabard. rip :/