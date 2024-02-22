Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 14

#BuffRet
nerf sub? isnt a bit umbalanced?
I did get a nice chuckle seeing how relatively close all the dps specs are in retail compared to SoD p2.
Quite useless data when aug isnt attributed the right amount of damage and the top classes that are buffed get attributed too much. If the bottom spec on the list is in reality the top spec, how are you supposed to draw any conclusion about the rest?
people must be happy now :)Rogue still at the top and all 3 hunter specs at the very bottom.And since people hate hunters, this must spread joy.Because I remember an outcry there when bm hunters were well up, so they had to be nerfed,