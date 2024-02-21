The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: The Legacy of Steve Danuser



Lead Narrative Director of World of Warcraft Steve Danuser is gone. Actually, he went quite a while ago. This will be a cause of celebration to many players, with many having criticisms of his work over the years, from the burning of Teldrassil, to Sylvanas's story and BFA, Shadowlands and the Jailer nonsense and even a lot of Dragonflight's story too. What will be his legacy? Taliesin and Evitel try to work it out.



