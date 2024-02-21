The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: The Legacy of Steve Danuser

Self-inserting as nathanos is the core of a lot of it
Steve Danuser is the only person to blame why Shadowlands ended so badly.Also Sylvanas still alive because of that Sylvanas boy...I'm glad that we got our Metzen back! I hope "Thrall will cut Sylvanas head "(c) now!
None of the three people commenting so far have watched the video, because it directly address these misconceptions, and it shows... Guys, please know what you're talking about first.
Hot take, but I found the video a very fair view of things, even if I disagreed with a couple of the verdictsIt was interesting to see most of the "self-insert" commentary came from people reading too much into a marketing tweet.
I like the house art style in WoW, but the house writing style really turns me off. It's mawkish and artificial, most of the time. There are exceptions, but generally this problem seems to be getting more and more pronounced since the end of Legion. I had to turn off the ingame dialogue in BfA, and whenever I turn it back on I remember why.
why is this wow news? do you have to post every time a new video comes out from anyone?
I took a five year break from WoW and I'm astounded that these two still talk and present the show like it's an episode of Blues Clues. So childish and patronising. -_-
Honestly surprised the comments on this one are open, given the wise decisions made with the last post about Steve