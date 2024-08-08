This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope Weekly DPS Rankings - The War Within Pre-Patch Week 2
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope during the week of July 30th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for The War Within Pre-Patch.
Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of July 30th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for The War Within Pre-Patch, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Pre-Patch balance is very unstable and features many bugs. Reader discretion advised.
The War Within Pre-Patch DPS Rankings - Mythic Amirdrassil the Dream's Hope During the Week of July 30th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Previous Week
1
Beast Mastery Hunter
12271
0
2
Arms Warrior
4475
0
3
Fury Warrior
4331
0
4
Elemental Shaman
4741
0
5
Frost Death Knight
3898
0
6
Retribution Paladin
9188
0
7
Assassination Rogue
3559
↑1
8
Feral Druid
1831
↓1
9
Unholy Death Knight
2136
↑2
10
Augmentation Evoker
5013
↓1
11
Windwalker Monk
3326
↓1
12
Subtlety Rogue
1003
↑1
13
Frost Mage
4741
↑1
14
Havoc Demon Hunter
5548
↑4
15
Marksmanship Hunter
609
↓3
16
Shadow Priest
4322
0
17
Balance Druid
3973
0
18
Devastation Evoker
2893
↓3
19
Survival Hunter
685
↑2
20
Destruction Warlock
4015
↓1
21
Arcane Mage
2326
↓1
22
Enhancement Shaman
1937
0
23
Fire Mage
1688
0
24
Affliction Warlock
1668
0
25
Outlaw Rogue
494
0
26
Demonology Warlock
2575
0
Class Guides for The War Within Pre-Patch
For more information on every spec during The War Within Pre-Patch, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Balance DruidFeral DruidGuardian DruidRestoration Druid
Aug EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhance ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemo WarlockDestro Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
1
Comment by
BramGaunt
on 2024-08-08T04:56:11-05:00
Warriors will be totally smashed into the ground.
