War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes for July 24, 2024 - Hunter Nerfs

Hotfixes

Hunter



Beast Mastery



Season 3 Class Set - Bestial Wrath summoning a Dire Beast no longer grants a stack of Huntmaster's Call.

Season 3 Class Set - Bestial Wrath Dire Beast summon duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Huntmaster's Call - Fenryr and Hati attack damage reduced by 20%.

Huntmaster's Call - Fenryr Haste increase reduced to 8% (was 10%).

Huntmaster's Call - Hati pet Damage buff reduced to 6% (was 8%).

Grenade Juggler procs will now only apply 1 Explosive Shot to the primary target (was primary and secondary targets).

Players who had a Wildfire Bomb override from Wildfire Infusion's previous iteration have had them removed.

Destruction



Decimation can now only trigger from critical strikes dealt by your direct damage abilities.

Addressed an issue where newly created Evoker cannot queue for legacy content.

Fixed a bug where a player may have been unable to fly if they had not previously unlocked Skyriding/Dragonriding. Any player-characters in this state will now automatically turn on Static Flight mode when they log in.

Using a Character Boost, Race Change, or Faction Change no longer disqualifies the character from doing Heritage Armor quests.

Eadwaerd has remembered where he placed his notes and has set them back out for players, allowing them to complete "Handling It".

