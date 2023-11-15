Glory of the Dream Raider Completed by the Achievements Discord

Nice, I haven't even had a chance to play as I'm still at work
What the point of such "they were first" posts when some realms have a large headstart over the rest?
A bit of an underwhelming mount if you ask me.
Neat. Why are they all on Arcanist's Manasabers though? Oh..... Oh....... Oh. WoW indeed.
Pretty odd checking out WoWHead as I do on the daily and seeing a post involving myself, haha. Great run though. Looking forward to claiming our 3rd in a row as a group when The War Within launches. <3
Neat ground mount bros! very usable in battlegrounds and arenas
salty eu ppl inc
I just want to put a comment out their we never use the PTR we went in after we did the campagin we explored and did everything and i am from OCE :)
Congrats to them but I have to say that mount is super underwhelming xD
I got three of those mounts from planting seeds. Its abit disappointing the raid mount looks like a recolored version of an outdoor mount that takes less than a minute to get. And the odds are pretty high the first time each week.But hey, good job for getting through those achievements.
Wow this would be a neat race to follow also.