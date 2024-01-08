All Tier Set Bonuses in Dragonflight

As a demo-lock, I think I gotta give it to season 1. The mobility was just wonderful, and made a tangable difference to the flow of the spec, and not just a targeting mini-game like in season 3.
Lame. Thought they’d get a bit creative and find a way to obtain DOUBLE 4 set bonuses next season by extending tier set bonus acquisition via Cloak Bracers Belt Boots.Instead a vote… on the battle net forums too /facepalm
Prot warrior season 1 has a bug where you do a revenge it restarts the timer for ignore pain making it so you don't have to spend resources on ignore pain but on dmg and use revenge always instead. Why can't players see broken fun. Season 3 is so bad. If you not voting for season 1 prot warrior your just wrong.
Would have preferred a mix and match of tier set bonuses or maybe allow us to wear 6 pieces so we get 2 set from 1 tier and 4 set from another. Maybe even 3 x 2 sets. Let the last season just be a meme broken fun gameplay.
Probably the best way to do it without having to rework how the catalyst works with non-raid gear for a meme season.Kinda baffled about Rshams voting for s1, although I'm happy s3 is in the dirt.