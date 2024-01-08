This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
January 8th Hotfixes - Volatile Flameblood Randomization, Extra Punchy Slimes
Blizzard has updated their hotfix blog with the latest updates to Dragonflight. Today, we have fixes to
Volatile Flameblood
not being randomized and some slimes in Galakrond's Fall meleeing players when they shouldn't.
January 8, 2024
Classes
Demon Hunter
Vengeance
Fixed an issue that prevented Volatile Flameblood’s Fury generation from correctly randomizing each time it triggers.
Dungeons and Raids
Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall
Blight of Galakrond
Fixed an issue where the slimes that revive Dazhak and Loszkeleth could sometimes melee players.
1
Comment by
GodsFaith
on 2024-01-08T23:43:57-06:00
remove aug
