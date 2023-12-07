Additional Mythic+ Hotfixes (12/6 - 12/7)

Death knights in shambles over their unused utility being nerfed
OMG those MUSHROOMS in DHT I sware to G!
lol these changes feel so WEEEAAAAAAK...Lots of dungeons are in need of tuning. Wracking pain disproportionately makes AD gated solely behind living the last boss. Make changes that make sense please.
The Wracking Pain change (Turning it uninterruptible) is a terrible change. Sure, the boss is more of a threat now instead of a freebie, but the threat isn't just from the dot damage. The fact that the boss sits there and spends 2 seconds locked in place when there's other overlaps happening is 2 seconds where DPS are weighing sticking to the boss, or running away from some spiders.
Glad mushrooms are fixed
I was expecting more changes than this. Some of the bosses are a nightmare on 20s (especially if it is a tyr week). Looking at you last boss on AD and 2nd/3rd bosses on EB.
done all 20s with quite ezpz, last season i barly did 18, good to me,
What about fixing the 2. Boss FALL, 2x keys where he had an extra ability come out of the portal wtf is this
These changes are pitiful. They need to make a ton of QoL changes to Everbloom for example. The last boss doesn't need to start the encounter as soon as you enter or aggro the first person that goes through the portal nor does the save point have to be outside the portal just to force players to go through another load screen again. Galakrond's Fall trash at 2nd boss are overbearing and unintuitive and the only saving grace about it that the timer is so forgiving that you don't care if you die 20 times at that part.
I like how they nerfed the last boss of court in s1 because having the entire keys ability to be completed hinge on the last boss isn't good design and then decided buffing Yazma to be significantly harder than the rest of the dungeon was a good idea.