Blizzard Confirms Bad Luck Protection on Fyr'alath is Working As Intended

Its been 2 weeks and I haven't gotten it yet how is it working?
15 hc bosses in 2 weeks, 6 players, 0 lesser embers. Working as intended?
"Working As Intended" mean its will never drop for me
Tomrus needs to push for this to be a hunter weapon
Its my legendary and I want it now!
Make it 100% for all except maybe lfr
Bad luck bryan will be happy
“After reviewing numerous complaints about our recent legendary weapon systems, we have investigated ourselves and determined we have done nothing wrong. Also, here’s the evidence that the system is working as intended. Lmao” -Blizzard, probably.
TW server cant get any of that , can fix the bug soon please?
Many evokers, mine included, did Sark for months on end and never got the weapon. Stop whining 2 weeks in lol