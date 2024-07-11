Ability to Transfer Characters to Other Battle.Net Accounts Gone with The War Within Pre-Patch

With the launch of The War Within™ pre-expansion content update arriving on July 23, we will be disabling the Paid Character Transfer (PCT)
service for transfers between Battle.net® accounts.
This service will still be available to use between realms and between World of Warcraft® accounts within a single Battle.net account. Please be aware that transfers between Battle.net accounts will not be available after the pre-expansion update has gone live. Any transfer tokens that you have saved to use on a transfer between Battle.net accounts should be used before this time.