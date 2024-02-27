Free Tabard of Frost Now Available from Twitch Prime

We’re teaming up with Amazon Prime Gaming* for a special offer From February 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. PST (16:30 GMT)
until March 26, 2024, at 9:29 a.m. PDT (16:29 GMT)
Prime Gaming subscribers can claim the Tabard of Frost*.Claim Offer
Not a Prime Gaming member? Click here
to activate your account or start a FREE 30-day trial!Claim Offer
HOW TO CLAIM YOUR REWARDSBecome a Prime Gaming Member:
Link Your Blizzard and Twitch Accounts:
- If you don't already have a Twitch account, create one here.
- If you don’t already have a Prime account, sign up for a FREE trial.
- Connect your Twitch account to your Prime account here.
Claim Your Prime Gaming Offer:
- Log in to your Twitch account.
- If you don't already have a Blizzard account, create one here.
- Navigate to the Twitch Connections page in the Settings menu.
- Locate the Blizzard Battle.net section and choose your gameplay region.
- Log in to the Blizzard account you wish to link and click Log in to Blizzard.
Redeem Your Rewards:
- Visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft.
- Log in to your Prime Gaming account and authorize.
- Verify your linked Blizzard account and click Claim Your Loot.
- Success! You are ready to redeem your items in-game.
- Launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app.
- Log in to your linked Blizzard account.
- Launch World of Warcraft.
- The Tabard of Frost will appear in each character’s Collections interface.
Before linking your Twitch and Blizzard accounts, check to see that you’re not logged in to any other Blizzard accounts at the same time in the same browser, as this could cause complications. For the best results, complete the process in "private browsing" or "incognito" mode.Once you claim a Prime Gaming reward for World of Warcraft, and if you remain an active Prime Gaming member, all future rewards in the campaign will be automatically applied to the same Blizzard account and cannot be transferred. Be sure that your preferred Blizzard account is connected to your Twitch account at the time of enrolling!*Offer only available where Prime Gaming is available.**Prime Gaming items not available in WoW Classic games.