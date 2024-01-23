441 BoA Catchup Gear Added to Keystone Vendor for Flightstones

Good news!
I'm always out of flightstone kew
Could it be used in catalyst?
Nice! Now i can gear up much faster now, thanks blizzard!
In true Blizz fashion. A year late..
> This requires 1,000 Mythic+ Score to purchase.Damn. I was almost excited.
Whew, who's got Flightstones just laying around collecting dust? I feel like in Seasons 1 & 2 I was always at the cap and now I'm Flightstone-poor all the time.
Finally !
Sweet, now give us a way to farm flightstones. Otherwise, this is pretty useless
441ilvl..... atleast all the bot comments make it worth reading
Flightstones are ass to grind. Should have been mettle instead lol
This can be used to get LFR appearances through the catalyst. Unfortunately with 5 boxes open I got 3 rings, one trinket and a belt.
This is going to be perfect for filling out the LFR/Normal tier transmog I never get to roll on.
would've been easier to buy with crests than flightstones
I feel like this would've made a lot more sense with Drake Crests or Wyrm Crests
...why? 441 is extremely low and you need a %^&*ton to even remotely gear a character