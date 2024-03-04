This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
What You Need to Know About the Gauntlet - New Blizzard Video
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With the Gauntlet and tomorrow's Midseason Update for Season 3 looming, we're all waiting with bated breath for the release of the Leaderboards and the newest endgame system in Diablo 4. Thankfully, Blizzard has released a new video with everything you need to know about the Gauntlet, launching tomorrow during the 1.3.3 Midseason Update!
What You Need to Know About the Gauntlet on YouTube
Between describing new Pillar shrines that will be unique to the Gauntlet, and going over different rankings on the Leaderboards, this video is a quick romp through the new content that will give you a good rundown of how everything will work. You'll be heading straight to the top of the leaderboards in no time!
Looking for more in-depth information to get yourself settled into the first week of the Gauntlet? Check out our Gauntlet and Leaderboard guide, filled to the brim with every bit of information we know about these new systems. See you at the top!
Gauntlet and Leaderboard Guide for Diablo 4
