Blizzard Announces Leaderboard Legends Contest Beginning March 19 - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 10 min ago
by
Arktane
During the Campfire Chat Livestream on February 29th, Blizzard announced a new competition to celebrate the release of The Gauntlet! This limited-time contest has been dubbed
Leaderboard Legends
and starts on March 19th. This contest will have multiple winners for each of the categories of The Gauntlet, including the individual classes and for Hardcore as well!
Vampiric Powers Returning in Season 3 Patch 1.3.3 Class Changes Summary
The winners of the Leaderboard Legends contest will receive a custom art print. While we don't know much about the style of art, or whether each winner will receive the same print, we're sure that the results will be deliciously macabre and hauntingly beautiful, as befits any Diablo 4 contest prize!
Right now, we know that the Leaderboard Legends contest will run for two weeks. More details on the Leaderboard Legends contest will be revealed soon, so stay tuned to learn more!
