Leaderboard filtering amongst ‘Friends’ on Solo can lead to a blank or empty page.

Leaderboard filtering amongst ‘Clans’ or ‘Friends’ can lead to a single entry only.

We have a list of a few known issues in 1.3.3 for Gauntlet that will be addressed in a future patch in the coming week.We want to make sure players know that these are not working correctly, and will be addressed shortly.