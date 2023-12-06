Undocumented AoZ Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph Change - Patch 1.2.3a



The Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph now increases its damage bonus by +0.02% each level (was +0.10% before).





General Additive vs Multiplicative Example



The fictive ability Punch does 100 damage.



If the player has two additive damage modifiers that each provide 50% additive damage, they would be added up to 100% before being applied to the damage calculation. This results in Punch dealing 200 damage (100% damage increase).



If the player has two multiplicative damage modifiers that each provide 50% multiplicative damage, they would be applied one after the other. 50% and then another 50%. This results in Punch dealing 225 damage (125% damage increase).

