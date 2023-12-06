This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Undocumented AoZ Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph Change - Patch 1.2.3a
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 38 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard recently released Patch 1.2.3a which came with various bug fixes. Among these was a change to the Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph's tooltip which now displays the damage bonus as being multiplicative instead of additive. However, the patch also changed the increment value at which the Glyph increases its damage bonus at every level up.
The undocumented change that came with Patch 1.2.3a changed the increment damage bonus values for the Tears of Blood Glyph which was introduced with the new Abattoir of Zir endgame system.
The Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph now increases its damage bonus by
+0.02%
each level (was
+0.10%
before).
Global Community Development Director
PezRadar clarified
that this change happened due to the original design of the Glyph being additive with other sources of damage and coming with the aforementioned +0.10% damage increase per level. While it only increases by 0.02% per level after the recent patch, this is in fact not a nerf to the Glyph due to it being a separate damage multiplier now.
General Additive vs Multiplicative Example
The fictive ability Punch does 100 damage.
If the player has two additive damage modifiers that each provide 50% additive damage, they would be added up to 100% before being applied to the damage calculation. This results in Punch dealing 200 damage (100% damage increase).
If the player has two multiplicative damage modifiers that each provide 50% multiplicative damage, they would be applied one after the other. 50% and then another 50%. This results in Punch dealing 225 damage (125% damage increase).
The patch notes for Patch 1.2.3a only mentioned the fix to the glyph's tooltip now displaying the damage bonus as multiplicative instead of additive.
Blizzard
Fixed an issue where the Tooltip for the Tears of Blood Glyph indicated that the damage bonus was additive when it was instead multiplicative.
