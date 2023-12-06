This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Abattoir of Zir Sigil Crafting Cost Being Looked At, Other Adjustments Possible - Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 49 min ago
by
Arktane
With Patch 1.2.3 of Diablo 4 finally available to the playerbase, those that have completed
the necessary requirements
have begun to plumb the depths of the Abattoir of Zir. A number of players have been providing feedback on the new system in regards to various issues, such as the notably large cost to enter.
Abattoir of Zir Tips and Tricks Best Abattoir of Zir Builds
In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Blizzard responded to a comment about the cost of entering the Abattoir.
It appears that Blizzard might be gearing up to make multiple, quick quality of life changes, not only to just sigil dust. We'll likely find out before too long what's in store for us.
abattoir-of-zir
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post