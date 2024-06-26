This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Target-Farming Sources for All New Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
silec
In Season 5 of Diablo 4, not only are we getting tons of
new Uniques
, we're getting a
new endgame mode
- and that means new target-farming strategies! Through rigorous testing on multiple classes, we've uncovered where all of the new Uniques can be target-farmed, and while this information may change once Season 5 goes live, for now, we've got our answer.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 Datamined Changes Patch 1.5.0 PTR Hotfix - Additional Infernal Compass Sources
As stated by Blizzard, all of the new Uniques "can be earned by slaying enemies across Sanctuary", but certain sources (like Infernal Hordes and the Boss Ladder) have increased drop rates which allow for target-farming any of these new Uniques. Patch 1.5.0 also added the ability to obtain
all
Uniques and Mythic Uniques from gambling, Whisper Caches, and Helltide Chests.
Blizzard
Unique and Mythic Unique Items can now be acquired through Whisper Caches, the Purveyor of Curiosities, and Tortured Gifts in Helltide.
Here are the target-farming sources for
all new Uniques introduced with Patch 1.5.0 in Season 5
. Remember that these sources are subject to change before the launch of Season 5 on August 6!
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint can be found in the Hall of the Penitent, located in Dry Steppes, just south of its capital, Ked Bardu. Collect 2
Living Steel
(World Tier 3) or 5
Living Steel
(World Tier 4) from Helltide Chests to fight against Grigoire.
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint Boss Guide
Unique
Class
Source
Axial Conduit
Sorcerer
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Björnfang's Tusks
Druid
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Path of Trag'Oul
Necromancer
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Shroud of Khanduras
Rogue
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Unbroken Chain
Barbarian
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
Infernal Hordes
After finishing the Infernal Hordes quest line, which starts with The Eyes of the Enemy quest in Zarbinzet (Hawezar), players can use an Infernal Compass to face the Infernal Hordes in the new endgame mode of the same name. Infernal Compasses can be found in Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, and within Infernal Hordes itself.
Players can obtain the new Uniques listed below by spending Burning Aether to open equipment chests after defeating all of the waves and the Fell Council bosses in the Infernal Hordes.
Infernal Hordes New Endgame Mode in Season 5
Unique
Class
Source
Crown of Lucion
All Classes
Infernal Hordes
Endurant Faith
All Classes
Infernal Hordes
Locran's Talisman
All Classes
Infernal Hordes Quest Reward & Infernal Hordes
Rakanoth's Wake
All Classes
Infernal Hordes
Shard of Verathiel
All Classes
Infernal Hordes
The Basilisk
Druid
Infernal Hordes
The Mortacrux
Necromancer
Infernal Hordes
The Third Blade
Barbarian
Infernal Hordes
The Umbracrux
Rogue
Infernal Hordes
Vox Omnium
Sorcerer
Infernal Hordes
Which Uniques are you looking forward to the most in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!
