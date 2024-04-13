This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
State of the Classes in Diablo 4: A PTR Deep Dive
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 13 min ago
by
Jezartroz
The Diablo 4 PTR allowed players to jump straight into Sanctuary for a sneak peek at changes coming in Season 4. Everything from new bosses to new itemization was on the table, and enough information was learned to make anyone's head spin.
Our Class Leads took the time to analyze some of the buffs and nerfs experienced in the Patch 1.4.0 PTR, and shared their thoughts below on the good, the bad, and the future!
State of the Barbarian
The Season 4 PTR was certainly a change of pace for Barbarians, though it wasn’t
all
bad. Yes, Hammer of the Ancients Barbarians took a sizeable hit to their damage output, but it’s hard to say it was unnecessary. The newly favored
Charge
and its best modifier were nerfed considerably only a few months after becoming a part of the meta, but
Kick
feels exceptionally strong.
Call of the Ancients
is
starting
to look like a viable Ultimate contender with enough Cooldown Reduction, and both
Unbridled Rage
and
Marshal
may have finally fallen out of viability. The two biggest hits to Barbarians in general might be
Blood Rage
’s nerf and the removal of our innate 10% Damage Reduction, but significant nerfs were expected.
While we can’t know exactly how much Patch 1.4.0 will change between now and May, loot adjustments and the new gear systems seem to bring new life to the Barbarian playstyle and open the door for some interesting builds.
State of the Druid
For most Druid builds, the changes were incremental enough that there's unlikely to be a big shakeup in the meta or in overall tier list rankings -- with the exception of new Companion-based builds that will burst onto the scene in Season 4. The biggest changes for Druids are undoubtedly the many improvements to Companions, particularly with Companions inheriting 100% of the Druid's attributes.
Biggest Winner: Companions.
Until now, the most daunting issue faced by Companions as a cornerstone of Druid builds is poor endgame scaling, but Tempering in the PTR has addressed many of these scaling issues -- even the
Wolves
are doing greatly improved damage. With the ability to add direct damage, cooldown reduction, attack speed, and effect durations for Companions through Tempering, many of the Companions' shortcomings can be addressed directly. Add to this numerous upgrades to Companion skills in passives and Paragon, and there's plenty of summoning fun for everyone.
An anticipated major nerf to the
Shepherd's Aspect
not only failed to materialize -- they've added both Core AND Wrath skills to what Shepherd buffs. This will mean that more builds will add at least buff-bot levels of Companions to their builds.
Winner: Storm Skills.
Storm-based builds will reign supreme because Damage vs. Close can be Tempered on weapons, rings, amulets, and gloves. Combined with the
Thunderstruck
Legendary node, this leads to incredible damage. Storm + Companions will be S-tier for Season 4.
Loser: Earth skills.
While
Thunderstruck
can lead to amazing damage for Storm, the Earth skills' primary Paragon legendary
Earthen Devastation
remains capped at 40% extra damage. No love for dirt.
The new Unique ring
Earthbreaker
also disappoints Earth skill lovers -- to the point that many of us bug-reported it, hoping it's not working as intended. Earthbreaker's effect is that casting Landslides summons tectonic spikes that do extra damage, and summoning Landslide pillars in tectonic spikes gives a chance to summon more Landslides. Sounds more than a little like
Aspect of The Aftershock
, but there's one important difference: while Aftershock works on passively summoned Landslides from aspects likeTrampled Earth and Subterranean, Earthbreaker only works when you cast
Landslide
directly. Passive Landslides remain unaffected. Almost no Earth build casts this Core skill directly, This ring's performance was so lackluster in testing that this is unlikely to change.
State of the Necromancer
The PTR testing yielded some incredible positives for Necromancers going into season 4. Minion lovers, you are in for a world of excitement. With minions now inheriting 100% of our stats, all minion variations in the PTR succeeded in excelling at all content - from pushing high Pits to clearing tormented bosses solo with ease. Those big numbers are no longer just for zero minion builds, Golems deal huge hits and can stand toe to toe with all other Necromancer builds after the PTR changes. Your usual favorites are also still able to clear all content for those who believe the only good minion is a sacrificed minion.
One major change for the upcoming season is the availability of damage reduction. Necromancers have an incredible number of ways to get damage reduction, between skill point scaling damage reduction in
Decrepify
, paragon nodes, and several uniques like
Greaves of the Empty Tomb
. Even while losing some defensive capabilities in the itemization rework, Necromancers more than make up for that in their skills and gear.
Along with that, we are no longer slow! Necromancers have always had the downside of moving as fast as molasses - but we now have access to movement speed increases on multiple pieces of gear. Another huge improvement that we get to look forward to, we have gained a second way to become Unstoppable. Utilizing Golem in minion builds will now give us a great source of Unstoppable on a very reasonable cooldown.
In terms of gear, we have access to a new Unique this season for
Blight
enjoyers - Ebonpiercer. Unfortunately, this item was severely bugged in PTR and we really don’t know what is going to happen with it yet. This could potentially make for some fun builds depending on what is done to fix it going forward.
There is a lot to look forward to in the coming season. Necromancers are in an incredible place with a variety of viable builds and no clear "best build." Only time will tell which build emerges as the dominant season 4 build. Until then, there are plenty of options and ways to build out the class.
State of the Rogue
The Rogue class has mainly received buffs to damage values, reworks to a few existing Aspects, and 2 new Uniques (Saboteur's Signet and Scoundrel's Kiss) in Patch 1.4.0. Rogues didn't receive any flashy updates like the Barbarian or Sorcerer classes. The majority of builds remain the same at their core while being elevated in power by the new Tempering affixes.
Various forms of crowd control are now easier to come by thanks to some of the new Tempering affixes, which allow Rogues to benefit from conditional effects (e.g.
Wiles
) more easily. The Elemental Surge Tempering affixes rose to popularity during the PTR's lifetime and had builds that entirely revolved around them. However, Blizzard already commented that this particular set of affixes is on their radar and is thus likely to be changed before the release of Season 4.
Many Legendary Aspect reworks came with an additional buff to Grenade damage. This and the new Saboteur's Signet Unique finally push a Grenade-centric build over the edge and should make it at least viable in the upcoming Season. Scoundrel's Kiss turns
Rapid Fire
into an AoE spell that rains exploding arrows on enemies from above. This Unique will be a must-have for many Rapid Fire Rogue builds, especially for the non-hybrid variants.
State of the Sorcerer
The future of Season 4 is looking very bright for all Sorcerers of Sanctuary! Build diversity will be through the roof compared to earlier seasons thanks to two very powerful new Uniques and a whole lot of incredibly powerful Tempered Affixes.
First off, will be the freezing star of our line-up this upcoming season. Thanks to the new Fractured Winterglass Unique Amulet and the vastly improved passive, Sorcerers will tear through all endgame content by freezing and staggering everything in their way. We've also had a lot of fun with thanks to Flameweaver, the second new Sorcerer Unique coming with Season 4; surreal Burning synergies combined with scaling through and ridiculous Attack Speed values turn this build into a boss-killing menace.
The one thing that didn't really ignite our hopes was . The skill's stop-and-go playstyle still feels clunky despite several buffs and aspect changes. However, it will still be a whole lot more viable compared to earlier build iterations! Last but not least, the dark horse of Season 4 Sorc builds will be . The introduction of two exclusive Teleport Tempered Affixes (Nova Size and Cooldown Reduction) could make enough of a difference to turn pure Teleport Sorcerer into a viable Nightmare Dungeon or Helltide Farming build.
In terms of Sorcerer itemization changes, the one thing that felt forced was the massive focus on Maximum Life rolls. Damage Reduction will be very rare on items in Season 4, and with permanent uptime on the horizon, high Barrier values (which depend on high Maximum Life values) will be even more important for our survivability. Also, the sheer power level of could be problematic to a point where a majority of meta builds would have to use at least its Enchantment effect; the same goes for .
With that in mind, Season 4 is set to be an absolute blast for Sorcerer players and those looking to join our ranks!
