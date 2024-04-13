New Bel'ameth to Gilneas Ship Travel Path in Patch 10.2.7 - Friendship Endures

Captain Talar Oaktalon & Crew

I am excited to sail from Bel'ameth to Gilneas and back.



In many ways, both the Gilnean and us are alike. Losing a home and then getting a new one, or simply reclaiming that which we had lost can uplift every soul.



Perhaps one day I will have the time to visit the Greymanes. I hear Tess i s the one, how do they say it, pulling the strings in Gilneas now. I am happy that I was able to bring the Greymanes to safety when they needed our help.



Both our people have suffered enough. May the Rut'theran's Reminiscence bring us ever closer.

Rut'theran Reminiscence Travel Path