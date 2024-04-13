New Bel'ameth to Gilneas Ship Travel Path in Patch 10.2.7 - Friendship Endures

Yay, ships noone will ever take because there is literally zero point to go to either of these locations, woohooo
I mean... that's nice but what's the point?
Instead of Stormwind where the main hub is? Ridiculous lmao Bliz still messes up every chance they get. What use do the Night Elves still have with humans who left them high and dry during the War of Thorns? They helped the Gilneans with their curse but that's the only link they have.
This is a really nice touch. I do hope we see Gilneas get some updates. However, I really think the Ruins of Lordaeron need to be updated for the Forsaken now as well. I’m wondering if Gilneas and Forsaken Lordaeron will be the staging grounds for midnight? The Void is coming for the Sunwell. Silvermoon is not safe, I’m skeptical it will be the main hub for Midnight, although I do want it to be.
Huh. Neat.
Neat! We get all these events and new game styles. New boats and destinations..... But my flight path still travels 8572 miles out of the way to get me from point A to Point B. /eyeroll
Nice touch. Rp realms will make plenty use of this I'm sure.
About time we finally see more Boat Travel return again in the World of Warcraft.
Night elf Worgen allied race when?
nice story bit. I will gladly take a new travle option as Ally. i rarely have to go to that area but when i do, its always a pain to get there.
With the Isle of Quel'danas becoming a focal point (again) in one of the upcoming Worldsoul Saga xpacs, I could easily see Gilneas becoming the main Alliance hub as the closest Ally city that far north in Midnight, or so I (we) can hope!
alright now make it actually worth going to as a main city with a portal room ah proffessions and all the !@#$ you need
Haha, this for retail is like adding Dragonriding into SoD, as content phase 4 or whathave you. Such a foreign concept XD