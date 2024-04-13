Meet Season of Discovery's Gregory - A Death Knight With His Own Free Will

This guy is Sage Truthbearer, one of the paladins we killed in andorhal in warcraft 3. IIRC his ingame file name was Gregory Edumunson. I find it pretty neat that they made it fairly clear to wc3 players who exactly he was. Depending on when he was raised, he could have seen archimonde arrive on azeroth, the dreadlords usurp control of the undead, and witness Arthas work behind the scenes to stop the Legion.
That is super cool they are adding more warcraft 3 lore. SoD is the mmo I've wanted for a long, long time.
Not this cosmic bs in classic please, this is one of the things that ruined wow's narrative, this guy sounds just like the Jailer, justifying horrible things in the name of fighting some cosmic horror threat