Meet Season of Discovery's Gregory - A Death Knight With His Own Free Will

Aeonas the Open-Minded

Please, allow me to explain...



The man over there is the friend we've spoken of. His name in life was Gregory.



In the old days... before the fall of Lordaeron, before I left the order we were... very close. He was a member of the Silver Hand as well, and someone I trusted with my life. When the Scourge invaded he fought valiantly against them, but he died at Andorhal alongside The Lightbringer.

Yes, the one he serves is anathema to us. However, the world is not black and white. While we work against the goals of the Lich King, we also share a common enemy...



The Burning Legion.



So, the enemy of my enemy is my friend?



At times, perhaps. When Gregory came to me I initially rejected him. Surely my friend was dead and this mindless thrall was a mere slave to the Lich King? It still disturbs me to admit it, but I was wrong. I found that my friend was still very much the man I knew and he beseeched me for aid in his mission to discover and destroy the orbs. I can never condone the mandate or methods of the scourge, but I have come to believe that our cause is aligned in this and he has my trust. Please, speak with Gregory for yourself. My hope is that you will see this as I do and can remain focused on our goals.

Gregory the Free-Willed

My word, <name>. You look nearly as pale as I am. You'd think you'd spoken to the dead. <Gregory chuckles to himself>



I've no time for games, undead. I need you to make this make sense to me.



Very well, very well.

It is as Aeonas said. I was once a paladin, just like yourself. I believed fiercely in Lordaeron, in the Silver Hand, in my oath. My heart broke when Arthas plunged his blade into my King's heart and I fought until my last ounce of strength was gone on the day he killed my lord The Lightbringer in Andorhal.



Yet here you stand, under the banner of the Lich King.

Yes. here I stand. At first my soul railed against what was done to me. to my homeland, to my friends and family. As time passed in death however, I was able to find perspective. Yes at first I was what Aeonas initially feared me to be. A mindless thrall. But just as the Arthas threw off the chains of the legion and freed himself, the dominating grip of the Lich King slackened in the minds of his minions and I was able to free myself as well.

After what you've seen, what he made you do... how could you serve him still?

In life, my brothers called me "Truthbearer" and I was hailed for my introspection and sage wisdom. As I rediscovered the parts of myself that were lost, my eyes were open, and I began to feel the burden of the knowledge that I was able to glean from the mind of the Lich King while under his domination. There is part of me that will never forgive Arthas for what he did, but I cannot ignore the cold, hard truth.

What is that truth?

That our world is but a tiny spec in the grand cosmic game. There are forces far beyond our ken lurking in the darkness, Titans, Demons... the Void. They are all deadly beyond anything we've known, and they are all hungrily devouring world after world in pursuit of their own ends. What hope do the mortals of Azeroth have against such forces? We need to be stronger, we need to be more than we are to be able to stand against that. We need to be undying.

This is delusion. The only thing that undeath brings is oblivion.

Does it? Or is that is what you tell yourself to maintain your righteousness and clarity of purpose, <name>. In death, we can be all we are, and so much more. And we need to be more to fight against what is coming. But. it is not my place here today to sway you to my perspective.

That Titan Threat Again

Titans, Demons... The Void. They are all deadly beyond anything we've known, and they are all hungrily devouring world after world in pursuit of their own ends.

Death Knights To Come?

I know its difficult to trust an agent of the Lich King, but it is my hope that after this is over we can sway my friend back to the light. It's clear that the man I cared for is still in there. He may only need a nudge.