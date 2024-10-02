This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spiritborn Skill Tree and Spirit Hall Changes in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.2
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 15 min ago
by
Tharid
Blizzard has announced massive changes to the Spiritborn skill tree and its class mechanic, the Spirit Hall! The class will receive three brand-new Passive skill, a massive rework to one of its key passives, and some Spirit Hall tuning of the Jaguar and Eagle bonuses.
VoH Release Patch Notes All New Spiritborn Uniques
New Passive Skills
These three new Passive Skills revolve around supporting either Core, Potency, or Focus skills:
Changes to Existing Passive Skills
Noxious Resonance
, the Centipede-themed Spiritborn Key Passive, has been changed dramatically and will scale off the Spiritborn's Critical Strike Damage bonus:
New Version
Old Version
Spirit Hall Changes
First off, the Jaguar Spirit Hall Primary bonus will be changed in a way that it focuses on faster attacks and damage during that time-window instead of dealing big amounts of damage somewhat quickly:
In another mid-sized update, the Eagle Spirit Hall bonuses have been reworked and will provide synergy around Storm Feathers. This new bonus grants Movement Speed and other attributes like dealing damage on impact through different aspects:
For reference, you can check the old versions of all Spirit Hall bonuses
in this news post from back in July
.
