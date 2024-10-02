Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Druid Class Changes - Petrify Adjusted, Interactions Fixed

Blizzard

Druid

Base Skill: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 120 80 % Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.

% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds. Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25% within the initial radius.

Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst and for 2 seconds afterwards, you gain 30% Attack Speed.

Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66% more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50% more damage.

Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 60 50 % increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .

You deal 5/10/15% more damage while in form.

You deal 5/10/15% more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.

You deal 3% increased damage while Healthy and 3% increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.

You deal 4% increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.

Affixes



Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies +X Willpower

+X% Critical Strike Damage

+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X to Stone Burst

While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15% increased damage, further increased by 10-15% for each size increase.

Shred gains a 4th dash attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.

While is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%.

Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 60-100% . Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.

Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50% increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.

Stone Burst deals 15-35% increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.

+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants 20% increased Companion damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 80%.

Apex: +25% Companion Damage, +10 Willpower 6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites

Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor

Fortune: +25% Companion Damage +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance , +10 Willpower

, +10 Willpower Resolve: +3% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower

Tempest: +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage

Superiority: +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life

Lucky Winds: +5% Lucky Hit Chance, +10% Vulnerable Damage

Eminence: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites, 4% Maximum Life

Balance Updates

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.



Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120 200 % that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.

Druid

Previous - also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.

Now - Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15% for its duration.

Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.

's damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.

Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.

Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.

Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.

Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30% to 15%.

Maximum Health bonus increased from 20% to 30%.

Overpower damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.

Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.

Wolf Companion's Attack Speed increased by 15%.

Previous: Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 3 seconds. You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify. Against Bosses the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 6 seconds.

Now: Generates 100 Spirit. Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 4 seconds.

Previous: Petrify grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Now: You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by . Against Bosses the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 7 seconds.

Bonus Critical Strike Damage now applies to damage done by your Companions.

Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3% increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%.

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3% increased damage, up to 6/12/18%. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in form.

Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in form.

Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30% increases damage and Werewolf grants 20% Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in form.

Storm Skill damage bonus increased from 40% to 45%.

Fixed an issue where the Passive incorrectly triggered from skills other than Casts.

Damage increased from 25% to 100%.

Fortify amount increased from 25% to 50% of Maximum Life.

's bonus damage while seeking out Poisoned enemies increased from 40-60% to 55-75%.

damage increased from 70-110% to 80-120% of Pulverize's Damage.

Damage increased from 25-45% to 40-60% of the damage done by Shred's Critical Strikes.

spikes damage increased from 60-100% to 120-200% of Weapon Damage.

Ranks increased from 17 to 21.

bonus damage increased from 35-59% to 50-70%.

Ranks of Shapeshifting Skills while is active increased from 2 to 5.

Core Skill damage based on Fortify increased from 25-45% to 35-75%.

Previous: Earth Skills deal 25-45% more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Now: Earth Skills deal 35-75% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Previous: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-3.0 seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds.

Now: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by 10-30% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50%.

Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.

Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30% to 50%.

Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Defensive Cooldown Reduction affix.

Maximum Health affix replaced with Ranks of Backlash Passive.

Boulders that are rotating in your now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple s. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.

Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3% stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%.

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%. This bonus decays by 2% per second.

Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.

Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60% increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.

Tectonic Spikes damage increased from 60-120% of Weapon Damage to 150-300% Weapon Damage.

Ranks of Werewolf Skills increased from 2-5 to 4-7.

Critical Strike Damage Affix replaced with Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice.

Bonus Stormstrike damage increased from 120-200% to 170-250%.

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )

Elemental Surge - Night



Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Rabies Duration

+X% Lacerate Duration

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage

Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe.

Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from .

Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from .

Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from .

Duration moved from to .

Hurricane Duration moved from to .

Duration Removed from .

Paragon Updates

Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.

Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.

Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:



Single Resist 10%.

Single Resist 10%. Max Single Resist 3%.

Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.

Life Per Second increased by 2x.

Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.

Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.

Concentrated



Elite Damage changed to Damage to Close Enemies.

Critical Strike Damage changed to Damage to Distant Enemies.

Critical Strike Damage changed to Critical Strike Chance.





Earth Critical Strike Damage changed to Earth Damage.

Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled changed to Critical Strike Damage.





% Armor while in Werebear Form changed to % Armor.

Damage to Elites changed to +Life.

changed to .

changed to All Damage.

changed to .





Critical Strike Damage changed to All Damage.





Nature Damage changed to increased Damage Over Time.

Bonus now applies to Max Life instead of Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Damage to Crowd Control changed to Lucky Hit.





Basic Attack Damage changed to Basic Attack Speed.

Max spirit changed to Bonus Resource Generation.





Companion Cooldown Reduction increased from 2.5 to 3.

Reclaim (replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower Now: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Concentrated (replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower Now: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum Life

Now: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received

(replacing )



Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower Now: () +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies

Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life





Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower

Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower Damage

Now: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life

Ripper (replacing )



Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower

Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower Now: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage

Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Previous: Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills restore 2 Spirit.

Now: Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills restore 2 Spirit and deal 50% increased damage.

(replacing )



Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower Now: () +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison Damage

Now: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received

Determination



Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower

Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower Now: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage

Now: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

Devastation (replacing )



Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower

Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower Now: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower

Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to Elites

Now: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor

Resolve (replacing )



Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second

Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Damage bonus after spending 75 Spirit increased from 30% to 40%.

Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower

Now: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower

Bug Fixes

Druid

Fixed an issue where the Druid Legendary Nodes Devastation and did not function.

Fixed an issue where the Double damage tempering affix did not trigger off .

Fixed an issue where the fourth Shred Strike from Aspect of the Agile would always critically strike.

Fixed an issue where could be re-cast via One with Nature each time the player adjusted Paragon Points, Skill Points, or changed equipment.

Fixed an issue where the Stormcrow aspect could make invisible.

Fixed an issue where the first attack of didn't hit the targeted enemy after dashing.

Fixed an issue where the buffs from and could be unexpectedly lost.

Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.

Fixed an issue where the buff would persist after swapping between and .

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn't properly update all related tooltips for damage.

Fixed an issue where the didn't grant resource generation when using .

Fixed an issue where the did not gain damage against targets poisoned by .

Fixed an issue where 's barrier scaled off Base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where was not triggering when casting bolder while using .

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed overpower from Obsidian slam could be consumed by non-damaging abilities.

Fixed an issue where and could grant fewer Skill Ranks than displayed on its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Legendary Paragon Node granted a lower Bleeding damage bonus than expected.

Fixed an issue where s from could trigger .

Skill TreeAll class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.Active SkillStone Burst - Earth Core Skill - 30 Spirit CostPassive SkillsOne With NatureHumanityCalamityFeral AptitudeBacklashUnique ItemStone of Vehemen - Unique TotemPowerLegendary AspectsAspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility AspectAspect of the Rabid Bear - Offensive AspectStormcrow's Aspect - Offensive AspectDefenses - Offensive AspectAspect of Anticline Burst - Offensive AspectTempering RecipesLightning AugmentsParagon BoardLegendary NodeRare NodesGeneralParagon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.Legendary AspectsSkillsreworkedPassivesSpirit BoonsOverload Spirit BoonBolster Spirit BoonLegendary AspectsUnique ItemsTemperingGeneralNew Recipe Sharpened FinesseTempering Recipe has been split into two recipes- DayDruidAll Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.Lightning AugmentsCompanion AugmentsMoved or Removed RecipesGeneralRare node:Armor nodes Increased by 50%.: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.Healing Received increased by 1.5x.DruidUntamedStarter BoardThunderstruck BoardHubris (replacing )BoardResolve (replacing )BoardUrsineBoardFerocityBoardNature-born (replacing )BoardWilds (replacing )BoardCourage (replacing )BoardGuidance (replacing )