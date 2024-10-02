Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Patch 2.0.2 Druid Class Changes - Petrify Adjusted, Interactions Fixed

Blizzard
Additions
Skill Tree
All class's Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.
Druid
Active Skill
Stone Burst - Earth Core Skill - 30 Spirit Cost
- Base Skill: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 120
80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.
- Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst's final explosion damage is increased by 25% within the initial radius.
- Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst and for 2 seconds afterwards, you gain 30% Attack Speed.
- Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66% more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50% more damage.
Passive Skills
One With Nature
- Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 60
50% increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and .
Humanity
- You deal 5/10/15% more damage while in form.
Calamity
- You deal 5/10/15% more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.
Feral Aptitude
- You deal 3% increased damage while Healthy and 3% increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.
Backlash
- You deal 4% increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.
Unique Item
Stone of Vehemen - Unique Totem
- Affixes
Inherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- +X Willpower
- +X% Critical Strike Damage
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X to Stone Burst
Power
- While Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.
- Stone Burst's final explosion deals 10-15% increased damage, further increased by 10-15% for each size increase.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of the Agile Wolf - Utility Aspect
- Shred gains a 4th dash attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60% increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.
Aspect of the Rabid Bear - Offensive Aspect
- While is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%.
Stormcrow's Aspect - Offensive Aspect
- Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 60-100% . Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.
Defenses - Offensive Aspect
- Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50% increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst's Spirit cost is reduced by 10.
Aspect of Anticline Burst - Offensive Aspect
- Stone Burst deals 15-35% increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.
Tempering Recipes
Lightning Augments
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Paragon Board
Legendary Node
- Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants 20% increased Companion damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 80%.
Rare Nodes
- Apex: +25% Companion Damage, +10 Willpower
6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites
- Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor
- Fortune: +25% Companion Damage
+5.0% Lucky Hit Chance, +10 Willpower
- Resolve: +3% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower
Tempest: +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage Superiority: +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life
- Lucky Winds: +5% Lucky Hit Chance, +10% Vulnerable Damage
- Eminence: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites, 4% Maximum Life
Balance Updates
General
- Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin's Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.
- Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.
- All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class's section for more info.
- All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage Reduction.
Shield's inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.
Paragon nodes that give increased damage to Healthy Enemies increased from 6.3% to 12.5%.
Legendary Aspects
- Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.
- Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.
- Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.
- Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.
- Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.
- Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 120
200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.
- Explosions now happen less frequently in extreme situations.
Druid
Skills
reworked
- Previous - also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.
- Now - Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15% for its duration.
- Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.
- 's damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.
- Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.
Developer's Note: Cataclysm was previously updated to be guaranteed to hit an enemy with its lightning strikes, if one is in range. While this felt better to use, it turned out to be a bit overpowered. Now we're limiting how frequently 's lightning strikes can repeatedly hit the same target to ensure that other Ultimate Skills can still be a competitive option in single target situations. The damage of the lightning strikes is being increased to compensate.
- Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.
- Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.
Developer's Note: is one of the most popular Key Passives for Druids, and was designed with Werebear and or Overpower focused builds in mind. However, it is often being used in builds that have little interest in Werebear Skills or Overpower effects, because the 30% Damage bonus while Healthy was generically powerful. We are reducing the power of this effect, while increasing the Maximum Health and Overpower damage bonuses to better support its Werebear and Overpower niche, versus other builds that it was not intended for.
- Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30% to 15%.
- Maximum Health bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
- Overpower damage bonus increased from 30% to 45%.
- Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.
- Wolf Companion's Attack Speed increased by 15%.
Developer's Note: Triggering Petrify through the Yom rune will grant 100 of the Primary Resource for your class.
- Previous: Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 3 seconds. You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify. Against Bosses the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 6 seconds.
- Now: Generates 100 Spirit. Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 4 seconds.
- Previous: Petrify grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.
- Now: You deal 30% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by . Against Bosses the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 7 seconds.
- Bonus Critical Strike Damage now applies to damage done by your Companions.
Passives
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3% increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%.
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3% increased damage, up to 6/12/18%. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in form.
- Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6% Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in form.
- Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50% increased damage for 15 seconds.
- Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30% increases damage and Werewolf grants 20% Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in form.
- Storm Skill damage bonus increased from 40% to 45%.
Developer's Note: triggered more than intended when using along with the Unique Ring. It should only trigger from Casts, which happen once when you press a Skill button that is on your Action Bar. Not from the extra effects from various Legendary or Unique items. This is a substantial decrease in power for builds that were using this interaction, and to compensate, has been made more potent (see below).
- Fixed an issue where the Passive incorrectly triggered from skills other than Casts.
Spirit Boons
Overload Spirit Boon
- Damage increased from 25% to 100%.
Bolster Spirit Boon
- Fortify amount increased from 25% to 50% of Maximum Life.
Legendary Aspects
- 's bonus damage while seeking out Poisoned enemies increased from 40-60% to 55-75%.
- damage increased from 70-110% to 80-120% of Pulverize's Damage.
- Damage increased from 25-45% to 40-60% of the damage done by Shred's Critical Strikes.
- spikes damage increased from 60-100% to 120-200% of Weapon Damage.
- Ranks increased from 17 to 21.
- bonus damage increased from 35-59% to 50-70%.
- Ranks of Shapeshifting Skills while is active increased from 2 to 5.
- Core Skill damage based on Fortify increased from 25-45% to 35-75%.
- Previous: Earth Skills deal 25-45% more Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
- Now: Earth Skills deal 35-75% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
- Previous: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-3.0 seconds per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 6 seconds.
- Now: Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by 10-30% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50%.
Unique Items
- Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.
- Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30% to 50%.
- Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Defensive Cooldown Reduction affix.
- Maximum Health affix replaced with Ranks of Backlash Passive.
- Boulders that are rotating in your now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple s. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.
- Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3% stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%.
- Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%. This bonus decays by 2% per second.
- Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.
- Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60% increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.
- Tectonic Spikes damage increased from 60-120% of Weapon Damage to 150-300% Weapon Damage.
- Ranks of Werewolf Skills increased from 2-5 to 4-7.
- Critical Strike Damage Affix replaced with Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice.
- Bonus Stormstrike damage increased from 120-200% to 170-250%.
Tempering
General
New Recipe Sharpened Finesse
- +X% Basic Skill Damage
- +X% Core Skill Damage
- +X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from )
Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes
- Elemental Surge - Night
Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage
- Day
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire Damage
- Lucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage
Druid
All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Lightning Augments
- +X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Rabies Duration
- +X% Lacerate Duration
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Hit Twice
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Companion Augments
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
- +X% Chance for to Deal Double Damage
Moved or Removed Recipes
- Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe.
- Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from .
- Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from .
- Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from .
- Duration moved from to .
- Hurricane Duration moved from to .
- Duration Removed from .
Paragon Updates
General
- Glyph Scaling values have been reduced by 50%.
- Rane and Magic Nodes that provide additive damage have been increased by 100%.
- Single Resist Nodes have all been converted to bonuses to Maximum Resistance for a single element:
Single Resist 10%.
- Max Single Resist 3%.
Rare node:
- Potion Healing has been changed to +Max Life.
- Life Per Second increased by 2x.
Armor nodes Increased by 50%.
: Potion Healing changed to Max Life.
Spearhead: Armor changed to Max life.
:
- Impairment Resistance increased by 50%.
- Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Dodge Chance.
Suffused Resistance: Damage Over Time Reduction changed to Damage Reduction.
All sources of Damage While Fortified increased by 2.25x.
Healing Received increased by 1.5x.
Druid
- Concentrated
Elite Damage changed to Damage to Close Enemies.
- Critical Strike Damage changed to Damage to Distant Enemies.
- Critical Strike Damage changed to Critical Strike Chance.
-
Earth Critical Strike Damage changed to Earth Damage.
- Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled changed to Critical Strike Damage.
-
% Armor while in Werebear Form changed to % Armor.
- Damage to Elites changed to +Life.
- changed to .
- changed to All Damage.
- changed to .
-
Critical Strike Damage changed to All Damage.
-
Nature Damage changed to increased Damage Over Time.
- Bonus now applies to Max Life instead of Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
- Damage to Crowd Control changed to Lucky Hit.
-
Basic Attack Damage changed to Basic Attack Speed.
- Max spirit changed to Bonus Resource Generation.
Untamed
-
Companion Cooldown Reduction increased from 2.5 to 3.
Starter Board
- Reclaim (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Thunderstruck Board
- Concentrated (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Hubris (replacing )
- Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum Life
- Now: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: () +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower
Resolve (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
Board
-
Previous: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 Willpower
- Now: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Ursine
- Previous: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower Damage
- Now: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life
Board
- Ripper (replacing )
Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
Ferocity
- Previous: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage
- Now: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Previous: Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills restore 2 Spirit.
- Now: Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills restore 2 Spirit and deal 50% increased damage.
Board
- (replacing )
Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 Willpower
- Now: () +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower
Nature-born (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison Damage
- Now: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received
Board
- Determination
Previous: +100 Armor / +10 Willpower
- Now: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower
Wilds (replacing )
- Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical Damage
- Now: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received
Board
- Devastation (replacing )
Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower
Courage (replacing )
- Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to Elites
- Now: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor
Board
- Resolve (replacing )
Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per Second
- Now: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life
- Damage bonus after spending 75 Spirit increased from 30% to 40%.
Guidance (replacing )
- Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 Willpower
- Now: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower
Bug Fixes
Druid
- Fixed an issue where the Druid Legendary Nodes Devastation and did not function.
- Fixed an issue where the Double damage tempering affix did not trigger off .
- Fixed an issue where the fourth Shred Strike from Aspect of the Agile would always critically strike.
- Fixed an issue where could be re-cast via One with Nature each time the player adjusted Paragon Points, Skill Points, or changed equipment.
- Fixed an issue where the Stormcrow aspect could make invisible.
- Fixed an issue where the first attack of didn't hit the targeted enemy after dashing.
- Fixed an issue where the buffs from and could be unexpectedly lost.
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.
- Fixed an issue where the buff would persist after swapping between and .
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn't properly update all related tooltips for damage.
- Fixed an issue where the didn't grant resource generation when using .
- Fixed an issue where the did not gain damage against targets poisoned by .
- Fixed an issue where 's barrier scaled off Base Life instead of Maximum Life.
- Fixed an issue where was not triggering when casting bolder while using .
- Fixed an issue where the guaranteed overpower from Obsidian slam could be consumed by non-damaging abilities.
- Fixed an issue where and could grant fewer Skill Ranks than displayed on its tooltip.
- Fixed an issue where from was not properly interacting with the upgrade.
- Fixed an issue where the Legendary Paragon Node granted a lower Bleeding damage bonus than expected.
- Fixed an issue where s from could trigger .