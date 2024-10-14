This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Seething Opal Buff Hotfix Incoming - Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 9 min ago
by
Tharid
On Twitter/X, Diablo 4 Lead Season Designer and Content Supervisor Don Adams has provided details regarding how Seething Opals, the main mechanic of Diablo 4's Season 6, work in-game. Most importantly, Adams stated that a game update soon will fix the issue of players randomly losing their Seething Opal buff.
Everything You Need to Know About Seething Opals
Additionally, the fact that all Seething Opal effects don't cause loot to drop immediately in "no-loot" game modes like Pit and Infernal Hordes has caused some community confusion, which Adams attempts to shine a light on as well:
With this clarification, do you still think Seething Opals need tweaks? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post