Evade Spiritborn Frame Break Bugfix Incoming in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 43 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With Vessel of Hatred's launch, Spiritborn have become all the rage in Diablo 4, with new builds being theorycrafted almost daily. One of the newest builds on the scene, Evade Spiritborn, has quickly risen through the ranks of the meta in terms of both output and community sentiment. Functioning primarily with the interactions between Evade and gear such as
Sepazontec
, this low-investment build focuses on farming content quickly and efficiently. However, it seems that there is a large bug that enables a key aspect of this build, and Blizzard will be addressing it.
Global Director of Community Adam Fletcher recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify a midseason bug fix would be coming in patch 2.0.3 for Evade Spiritborn:
Just a quick update on some plans. We will have some additional client patches and hotfixes coming out this week. Some possibly as early as this afternoon/evening. These will hit on some crash related items and some of the hot button items from the weekend.
We also looked at the Spiritborn's Evade cast animations that some are employing in specific builds. This is a bug as the Spiritborn is able to break animation frames during Evade immediately. We will be fixing this so you won't be able to Evade instantly during another one, and instead it will be normalized to the standard Evade cast rate in all situations.
The reason why we are hitting this bug now (and some may have noticed) is that it is currently impairing other players and their experience in-game. We have mentioned before that if a build ends up impacting the experience of others, we may make changes immediately, and this is one of those instances. We expect this change to come in 2.0.3 later this week.
With Evade Spiritborn being one of the hottest current builds, advertised by many Diablo 4 content creators, these changes are likely to impact large swathes of the community. While time will tell how this affects the viability of the build, removing the ability to instantly Evade one after another is likely to have severe effects on how this build is built, plays, and is able to adapt to content.
What do you think of this upcoming midseason change? Let us know in the comments below.
