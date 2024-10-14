Evade Spiritborn Frame Break Bugfix Incoming in Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3



Just a quick update on some plans. We will have some additional client patches and hotfixes coming out this week. Some possibly as early as this afternoon/evening. These will hit on some crash related items and some of the hot button items from the weekend.



We also looked at the Spiritborn's Evade cast animations that some are employing in specific builds. This is a bug as the Spiritborn is able to break animation frames during Evade immediately. We will be fixing this so you won't be able to Evade instantly during another one, and instead it will be normalized to the standard Evade cast rate in all situations.



The reason why we are hitting this bug now (and some may have noticed) is that it is currently impairing other players and their experience in-game. We have mentioned before that if a build ends up impacting the experience of others, we may make changes immediately, and this is one of those instances. We expect this change to come in 2.0.3 later this week.

