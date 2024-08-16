This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Players Will Receive Legendary Cache of Greater Affix Items Next Week - Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With the first week of Season 5 behind us, many players have defeated the Fell Council of the Infernal Hordes, maxed out their Mother's Gift Reputation, and completed the final Chapter of their Season Journey. However, players have also noticed that the rewards from the
Spoils of Greater Equipment
,
Greater Triune Arms Cache
, and
Destroyer's Equipment Cache
have felt lackluster.
Luckily, the
Spoils of Greater Equipment
from Infernal Hordes was corrected in a
recent Hotfix
. However, as a part of
Patch 1.5.1
, which releases August 20th, Blizzard is going a step further and compensating players who have already opened these rewards.
All players will receive a cache of Legendary items with guaranteed Greater Affixes, to make up for the issue seen with patch 1.5.0 where players were not getting items with guaranteed Greater Affixes from multiple sources.
How are you enjoying Season 5 so far? Are you satisfied with Blizzard's compensation of a Legendary Cache of Greater Affix Items? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
