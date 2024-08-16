Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 Patch Notes - Infernal Hordes Buffed, Rogue Tempers Re-Enabled, Masterworking Bugs Fixed

The Burning Rain: end of wave Burning Aether increased from 1-3 to 3-9.

The Unstoppable Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2.

The Surging Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2.

The Exalted Elite: Burning Aether amount increased from +1 to +2.

The Following Infernal Offerings have been updated to increase their rewards:

The sound effects that play when picking up Burning Aether have been updated to be more prominent.

The Spoils of Gold chest is now reuseable.

Clan Name can now be changed.

Newly created characters are now always placed at the top of the character list.

Party Leaders can now promote another Party member to be the new Leader.

Players will now be notified when there is a new patch update available.

Trade chat is now separated by World Tier.

Extra visual effects have been added to the projectile trail for Corpse Bows to make it easier to track the projectile's origin.

The Ranks of Trick Attacks affix has been removed from Alchemist Control.

The Flurry Size affix has been removed from Rogue Innovation and put into Alchemist Control.

The Alchemist Control Tempering affix for Rogue has been re-enabled with the following adjustments:

All players will receive a cache of Legendary items with guaranteed Greater Affixes, to make up for the issue seen with patch 1.5.0 where players were not getting items with guaranteed Greater Affixes from multiple sources.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader announced Roman Numerals as letters.

Fixed an issue where a non-functional setting for Read on Hover was present.

Fixed an issue where character stats were inaccurate in town when certain items were equipped.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Infernal Compasses had two instances of "Compass Affixes".

Fixed an issue where the name for Echo of Varshan displayed as Tormented Echo of Varshan.

Fixed an issue where an error could display when comparing an Ancestral Mythic Unique Item.

Fixed an issue where the Whisper icon for defeating the Blood Maiden overlapped the icon for the Accursed Ritual on the map.

Fixed an issue where the Icons for Infernal Offerings were inconsistent between the minimap and the world map within the Infernal Hordes.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins in Helltide could leave behind a portal indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for poison could remain indefinitely on enemy corpses if they were killed while poisoned.

Fixed an issue where Thorns granted by the Thorns while Fortified Tempering Affix did not display in character stats.

Fixed an issue where players using a Controller would be sent to the Equipment inventory tab when using an Abyssal scroll.